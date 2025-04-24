Benjamin Asare’s salary at Hearts of Oak tripled following his impressive debut for Ghana in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers

The goalkeeper kept two consecutive clean sheets in victories against Chad and Madagascar, earning him national praise

Just a season ago, Asare was battling relegation with Great Olympics but now he’s Black Stars of Ghana's No.1 goalkeeper

Veteran Ghanaian goalkeeper Benjamin Asare has gone from the brink of football obscurity to national acclaim within a year.

Just a season ago, Asare was part of the Great Olympics squad that suffered relegation from the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League.

Fast-forward to April 2025, and he has emerged as one of Ghana’s most talked-about footballers, thanks to back-to-back clean sheets in his debut appearances for the Black Stars during the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

His recent exploits on the international stage have not only earned him plaudits but also a major financial reward, as Hearts of Oak moved swiftly to tie down their prized asset with a new deal that has tripled his salary.

From local battles to national glory

Before making headlines for his heroics with the Black Stars, Asare was a relatively unknown figure outside of Ghanaian football circles.

His performances for Great Olympics often went unnoticed, primarily due to the club’s struggles during the 2023/24 season.

Relegation loomed large, and despite his individual brilliance between the sticks, the team could not avoid the drop.

That didn't deter Hearts of Oak, who saw potential in the shot-stopper and brought him in ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

The experienced custodian settled quickly at the Accra-based club and delivered a string of impressive performances in the Ghana Premier League, helping Aboubakar Ouattara's Hearts of Oak climb the table and solidify their defensive structure.

Dream debut for the Black Stars

With questions hanging over the form of Ghana’s regular goalkeeping options — Lawrence Ati-Zigi and Joseph Wollacott — the Black Stars technical team decided to give Asare a shot during the recent 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

The top Hearts of Oak figure kept a clean sheet in a 5-0 victory over Chad on March 21 at the Accra Sports Stadium, showing calmness and command in goal.

He followed it up with another shutout in the 3-0 win against Madagascar in Al Hoceima, where his agility and shot-stopping ability drew widespread praise.

For a debutant, Benjamin Asare exuded the confidence and maturity of a seasoned professional.

These performances not only helped Ghana start their qualification campaign on a perfect note but also thrust Asare into the national spotlight.

Rewarded with a new lucrative deal

Just days after his return from international duty, Hearts of Oak wasted no time in recognizing Asare’s contribution and rising profile.

On April 10, 2025, the club announced that they had reached an agreement with the goalkeeper for a new long-term deal.

The revised contract comes with a significant salary bump according to exclusive sources of Gariba Raubil of YEN.com.gh— from an initial GHC 3,000 to a new monthly figure in the region of GHC 10,000.

''I cannot mention the exact figure he is earning now, it is not nice to do that, but what I can say is that surely he is taking standard pay as many top players like Asare in the GPL earn, in the region of 10, 000 to 12,000 thereabout, many big players in the league are being paid these figures,' the source said.

That represents more than a threefold increase, making Asare one of the highest-paid local players in the Ghana Premier League.

Club insiders revealed that Hearts of Oak were keen to fend off interest from both domestic rivals and foreign clubs, especially after Asare’s international breakouts.

Beating the odds and the competition

What makes Asare’s story even more compelling is the calibre of players he had to outperform to earn his Black Stars starting spot.

Both Ati-Zigi and Wollacott have been regulars in Ghana’s recent campaigns, with experience in European football to their names.

But in a bold decision by the coaching team led by Otto Addo, Asare was handed the gloves — and he seized the opportunity with both hands.

His selection and subsequent performances have sparked fresh debates about the need to give more locally-based players a chance at the international level.

Can Asare keep his No.1 Ghana role?

While goalkeepers often peak later than outfield players, the Hearts of Oak star appears to be entering his prime.

His journey — from relegation with Great Olympics to becoming Ghana’s first-choice goalkeeper — is already a remarkable one.

The challenge now will be maintaining consistency, staying grounded, and perhaps seeking opportunities beyond Ghana’s borders.

With more 2026 World Cup qualifiers still to come later this year, Asare has the chance to cement his place and be part of a potential historic qualification campaign.

Asare opens up on new Hearts of Oak contract

YEN.com.gh earlier reported Benjamin Asare's reasons for extending his Hearts of Oak stay with the latest agreement after shining with the Black Stars.

The highly-rated goalkeeper mentioned the fact that the Continental Club Masters showed complete faith in signing him from relegated Accra Great Olympics influenced his decision.

