Ghanaian midfielder Salis Abdul Samed and teammate Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, in a beautiful video, jammed to 'Inside Life'

The pair were in a joyous mood as they sang the beautiful tune, which features Larusso And Osjeez in the team bus

The video showed the solidarity and unity within the team, which pleased many Ghanaians as they showered praises on the pair

The Ghana Black Stars play Uruguay in their final Group H fixture on Friday, 2nd December, and a few of the Ghana players seem to be in a good mood ahead of the tie.

Salis And Issahaku Jam To Larusso And Osjeez's 'Inside Life' Source: gettyimage and Larusso on TikTok

In a video, two Black Stars players, Salis Abdul Samed and Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, jammed to a beautiful Hausa tune in the team bus.

The song titled 'Inside Life' features ace Ghanaian musicians Larusso and Osjeez. The excited pair happily danced and sang the tune, which talks about blessings and enjoyment.

The video impressed many peeps. They felt it showed the solidarity and unity within the Black Stars camp.

The Black Stars of Ghana seem to be having a good time in Qatar, as numerous videos that have surfaced from the team camp show them in a joyous mood.

The atmosphere at the camp looks positive ahead of the Uruguay match, which many Ghanaians look forward to.

Ghana lost to Portugal but beat South Korea by three goals to two and needs a victory against Uruguay to secure qualification into the next round.

Salis And Issahaku Warm Hearts

Downtown_supastar said:

de whole black stars ebe salis adey feel

afrocityboyz commented:

Isshaku just be having fun bruh

Berla also wrote:

OMG Go Black Stars ⭐️Ghana to the whole wiase

NANA KWAME❤️ also wrote:

The sturbbon boys at the back

francisteye223 commented:

GOD BLESS YOU AMEN

