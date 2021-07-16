. Mahama's son, Shafik Mahama and his wife are celebrating their 1st marriage anniversary

. Shafik's wife has released 12 beautiful photos to mark the day

. Social media users have sent their congratulatory messages to them

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

Shafik Mahama, the son of former President John Mahama, and his wife, Asma, are celebrating their first marriage anniversary.

Friday, July 16, 2021, marked exactly one year Shafik found his better half who is from Algeria.

In celebrating their first marriage, Asma has released lovely photos to the mark day.

John Mahama's son and Algerian wife celebrate 1st marriage anniversary with 12 lovely photos (Photo credit: Instagram/@azzzyyyy)

Source: Instagram

The first 10 photos Asma released were the scenes from their marriage in 2020.

She wrote, "it’s been one whole year since I married my best friend ❤️ BTS photos shot on film."

From the two other photos, Shafik and his wife were captured posing for the camera.

The caption of the said photo read, "Happy Anniversary to the love of my life. Thank you for changing my last name. Love you eternal."

Fans have reacted to the beautiful anniversary photos.

Swipe for more:

@djangjasmine: "Congratulations to my fav couple."

@stephen.tayo: "congratulations guys."

@olafarahat: "So cute."

@neguineaziz: "Soo gorgeous MashaAllah."

@aishaob_: "Awwww!! Happy anniversary guys, love you."

Meanwhile, Farida Mahama, the only daughter of former President John Dramani Mahama, has turned a year older today, July 16, 2021.

In celebration of Farida's new age, beautiful photos and videos of the teenager have flooded social media.

The photos and videos have been shared on various social media platforms by loved ones who congratulated Farida on her new age.

In other news, ace Ghanaian broadcaster and presenter, Oheneyere Gifty Anti, has delivered adorable photos next to her daughter, Nyame Anuonyam, as they rocked different T-shirts with matching colours.

In the frames shot by Kobbi Blaq, the celebrated media personality posed next to her daughter as they glowed in matching outfits.

The award-winning presenter posted the snaps as she marked the 13th anniversary of her television programme, The StandPoint.

Captioning the frames, Oheneyere Gifty Anti wrote: ''We are the Friday borns! May your day be bright and fruitful, even as you prepare for the weekend. Remember, God, is Faithful.''

Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news!

Source: Yen.com.gh