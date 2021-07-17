2020/2021 Ghana Premier League comes to an end this weekend

Five teams are battling for survival

Hearts of Oak have already secured the title

The fight for safety in the Ghana Premier League comes to a climax in the final match-day as five teams seek to book their survival for next season.

Elmina Sharks, Ebusua Dwarfs, Liberty Professionals, Legon Cities and King Faisal will all be hoping results go their way.

Liberty Professionals lock horns with King Faisal at the Red Bull Arena in Sogakope with the winner assured of survival.

King Faisal who just need a point to retain their Premier League status are unbeaten in their last five matches and go into the game as favourites.

Ebusua Dwarfs will host Bechem United in a must win for the Cape Coast side and hope results elsewhere go in their favour. Bechem come into the game on a high after beating Kotoko 2-1 last week which secured their survival.

Elsewhere, Elmina Sharks would travel to Obuasi to face Kotoko in a game they have to win. Kotoko coming of last week’s defeat will be aiming to close the seaon on a high with a win.

In Accra, Legon Cities will welcome Eleven Wonders. The Legon side are without a win in their last five matches and would be weary of dropping points again. Results elsewhere could drop them into the relegation spot if they fail to win.

In other games on Sunday, Medeama will host Berekum Chelsea in Tarkwa while Aduana Stars welcome Karela United in Dormaa.

On Saturday, 17 July, Champions Hearts will receive a guard of honour when they face WAFA in Sogakope.

Also, on Saturday, already relegated Inter Allies travel to Obuasi to play Ashantigold while Great Olympics face Dreams FC in Accra.

Match Day 34 Fixtures

Accra: Great Olympics vs Dreams (Saturday)

Sogakope: WAFA vs Hearts (Saturday)

Obuasi: AshantiGold vs Inter Allies (Saturday)

Obuasi: Kotoko vs Elmina Sharks (Sunday)

Accra: Legon Cities vs Eleven Wonders (Sunday)

Tarkwa: Medeama vs Berekum Chelsea (Sunday)

Cape Coast: Dwarfs vs Bechem United (Sunday)

Sogakope: Liberty Professionals vs King Faisal (Sunday)

Dormaa: Aduana Stars vs Karela United (Sunday)

