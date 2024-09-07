Joseph Painstil has withdrawn from the Black Stars squad for the AFCON qualifier versus Niger

The Black Stars travelled to Morocco on Friday for the second Group C game of the qualifiers

Ghana lost their opening game in Kumasi against the Palancas Negras of Angola on Thursday

The Black Stars will be without Los Angeles Galaxy forward Joseph Paintsil for the game against Niger in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers in Morocco.

The Major League Soccer star failed to travel with the team to Morocco for Monday's game at the RS Berkane Stadium.

Paintsil was a second-half substitute as the Black Stars narrowly lost to Angola in Kumasi in their opening game of Group C. It was his first game since the Africa Cup of Nations in Cote d'Ivoire early this year.

According to the Ghana Football Association, Paintsil could not travel to Morocco due to passport issues and will therefore miss the match against Niger.

"Joseph Painstil pulled out due to Passport issues. The Los Angeles Galaxy forward has been left in Accra to sort out his passport issues before returning to the United States to join his club," stated the FA.

Paintsil is expected to travel back to the United States to rejoin his LA Galaxy teammates for the continuation of the MLS.

Twenty-three players travel to Morocco

Meanwhile, twenty-three players travelled to Oudja, Morocco for the game against the Menas of Niger, as reported by Ghana Soccernet.

Led by Arsenal star Thomas Partey, the Black Stars will be hoping to bounce back from the defeat to Angola by getting a positive result in Morocco.

The 23 players:

Lawrence Ati-Zigi, Joseph Wollacott, Frederick Asare, Alidu Seidu, Tariq Lamptey, Jerome Opoku, Mohammed Salisu, and Abdul Mumin. Others are Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, Thomas Partey, Antoine Semenyo, Brandon Thomas-Asante, Ebenezer Annan, Jonas Adjetey, Jordan Ayew, Elisha Owusu, Ibrahim Osman,Inaki Williams, Kingsley Schindler, Majeed Ashimeru, Abu Francis, Forson Amankwah and Mohammed Kudus.

Otto Addo refuses to blame pitch

Earlier, Yen.com.gh reported that Black Stars coach Otto Addo has rejected claims that the team lost to Angola due to the poor nature of the Baba Yara pitch.

Ghana lost their opening game in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers after a late strike from Felicio Milson handed the Sable Antelopes all three points.

Defender Abdul Mumin's clearance fell right in front of the Angolan striker who rolled the ball into a gaping net.

