Diamond Appiah has given an update about Moesha's condition

She said the actress is still battling for her life spiritually and called on Ghanaian pastors to intervene

Appiah cautioned those making fun of Moesha to stop that because they would never survive what Moesha had to endure

A friend of actress Moesha Bodoung, Diamond Appiah, has spoken about the plight of the actress.

In a new post sighted by YEN.com.gh, Appiah said what happened to Moesha is beyond human comprehension.

According to her, it is by grace that Moesha is still alive, stressing that she could have been dead long before Ghanaians even got wind of what was going on with the actress.

Diamond cautioned those spreading falsehood and fabricating lies about Moesha’s issues to put a stop to it because they may not have survived what Moesha has gone through.

She further called on “all powerful men of God” to intervene on Moesha’s behalf with powerful prayers to save her life.

