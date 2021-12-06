Akyere Bruwaa has been spotted in a new photo looking dapper and flaunting her a car

The actress was seen beautifully dressed as she was about stepping into town

Akyere Bruwaa is noted for the many sinister roles she plays in Kumawood-produced movies

Experienced Ghanaian actress Ayere Bruwaa has been spotted in a new photo showing off her wealth and fashion sense and it has got many people talking.

In the new photo sighted by YEN.com.gh on the official Instagram account of the actress, Akyere Bruwaa was seen standing in what looked like a football park.

From the way she had dressed it was plausible that she was at a wedding or making her way to one in a part of town.

Kumawood star Akyere Bruwaa. Source: Instagram/@akyerebruwaagh

Source: Instagram

The beautifully dressed actress was seen wearing a burgundy straight dress and complimented her look with a huge fascinator.

Akyere Bruwaa was seen beaming with smiles as she posed for the camera.

The veteran actress decided to give her fans a sneak-peek into her life and wealth as she flaunted a 4-wheel drive car and dangled the car keys.

She was seen posing by the huge car as she got ready to leave where she was to or from the function.

After posting the photo, Akyere Bruwaa captioned it:

"O LORD, you have searched me and known me! You know when I sit down and when I rise up; you discern my thoughts from afar. (Psalm 139:1-2)"

Fans of the actress react to the photo

Many followers of the veteran actress took to the comment section to react to the photo she posted on her social media handle.

misswesternghana wrote:

"Beautiful mummy"

amponsahephya commented:

"Mama Akyere nie no size"

pharoah.monk had this to say:

"Beautiful Queen with a shoe game on point!"

There were many comments in this regard that showed Akyer Bruwaa's fans were excited to see her slaying and looking good.

