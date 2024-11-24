Ghanaian self-acclaimed dancehall king Shatta Wale has cautioned Black Sherif against falling into the industry trap to start a beef with him

The two Ghanaian artistes have been at each other's neck, throwing subtle jabs and shots at each other on both social and mainstream media

Speaking on this rising tension, Shatta Wale advised Blacko to focus on his music career and steer clear of industry attempts to pit them against each other

Ghanaian dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale has issued yet another warning to rising star, Black Sherif, popularly referred to as Backo.

Tension has been brewing between the two Ghanaian artistes after Shatta Wale reportedly questioned Blacko's fashion sense.

Black Sherif recently threw a subtle jab at Shatta Wale by sharing a photo of the Ghanaian dancehall king in what was purported to be a Calvin Klein boxer.

Speaking in an interview on Kumasi-based Angel FM, Shatta Wale cautioned Blacko against falling into the music industry's trap of starting a beef with him. as it could dire consequences on his career.

Shatta Wale's advice to Black Sherif

He advised Black Sherif to focus on his music and avoid getting distracted by the industry's attempts to pit them against each other.

"I have met artistes in the industry that have come and gone. They started crushing my head with Samimi. It didn't work, they brought it to Sarkodie, it didn't work. They brought it to Stonebwoy, and it didn't work. They shifted back to Yaa Pono, but it didn't work," he said.

"It's disgraceful that we can sit here and talk about Shatta Wale, Black Sherif beef. It's like they are always trying to pit me against people...don't you people see that you are working Black Sherif?" he added.

Black Sherif sends a subtle warning.

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Black Sherif issued a subtle warning to his detractors amid the brewing tension between him and Shatta Wale.

In a social media post, the Kwaku The Traveller hitmaker warned that he would make time to deal with his detractors if they don't stop attempting to bully him.

His social media post garnered a lot of engagement as Ghanaians thronged the comment section to react.

