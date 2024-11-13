Oheneba Jude lost his TikTokn account after amassing thousands of followers

The TikToker was in tears about the unfortunate incident as he informed Ghanaians about the banned account

Oheneba Jude, who has shot up to fame recently thanks to his fun food content, had no idea the exact reason his account was banned

Popular Ghanaian TikToker Oheneba Jude, who has gained fame for his creative food content, has faced a major setback as his TikTok account has been banned.

Oheneba Jude, who had amassed thousands of followers, was disturbed by the development. The ban came as a surprise to him and his fans, who wondered what could have led to it.

The incident left Jude visibly emotional as he took to social media to inform his followers of the ban. He expressed disappointment and confusion, stating he was unsure of the specific reason behind TikTok’s decision to block his account.

Following the announcement, many Ghanaians have rallied behind Jude, sharing suggestions and advice on how he might regain access to his original account. Various theories circulated regarding the potential cause of the ban, though Jude has confirmed none.

Oheneba Jude's TikTok ban sparks sadness

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Angela 🥰 said:

"Ask Asantewaa how she got her account back."

E.F. Frimpong wrote:

"the whole tiktok may fail but your destiny can never fail in Jesus name...you are wonderfully and fearfully made."

Yung_ Foreigner🦋🇨🇦 commented:

"Bro don’t worry sometimes things like this happen in life."

Nana Kay Boateng reacted:

"if they ban you 1000 times, we go follow you 1 million times. Massive love bro❤️."

Kelis said:

"Sending you hugs 🫂🫂don’t cry or you will make me cry."

Oheneba Jude receives money from Chez Amis

In a more positive story regarding the TikToker, he received a substantial amount of cash during his visit to a restaurant.

YEN.com.gh reported that he visited Chez Amis restaurant to eat acheke and tilapia with Stonebwoy's wife.

The restaurant owner met the TikToker at the car park and gifted him GH₵5K and $500 for patronising her business.

