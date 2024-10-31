Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia has commented on the tragic road crash in East Legon that caused two deaths

The vice president praised the police service’s engagement with the families that were affected by the crash

Bawumia was Speaking at the 53rd Cadet Officers' Graduation Parade at the National Police Training School

The vice president, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has made some remarks about the tragic road crash in East Legon that led to the death of two teen girls.

Ghanaweb reported that Bawumia’s remarks centred on the police conduct, which he praised.

Bawumia is happy with the police response to the infamous road crash.

Source: Facebook

Speaking at the 53rd Cadet Officers' Graduation Parade at the National Police Training School on October 30, 2024, Bawumia said police engagements with the families affected moved him.

He said the Inspector General of Police and his team went above and beyond by engaging with the families privately.

"The behind-the-scenes private engagements that the IGP, as well as his regional commanders, and the team to commiserate with victims of crime is highly commendable."

The October 12 road crash involved the son of Bishop Elisha Salifu Amoako and has led to charges being filed against the preacher and his wife for allowing an unlicensed person to drive.

Footage of the accident showed that Amoako's 16-year-old son, who was driving the car, was excessively speeding in the build-up to him crashing into the back of the other vehicle involved in the crash.

In his recent court appearance, Amoako tabled a plea to the court to instruct the media and the police to stop distributing images of his juvenile son.

All seven persons were involved in the crash, with two persons, Maame Dwomoh and Justine Agbenu, dying.

Salifu Amoako's son declared unfit

YEN.com.gh reported that the University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC) had recently declared Salifu Amoako's son unfit for interrogation.

A signed document by Dr Fred Salawu, the Orthopedic and trauma surgeon at UGMC, noted that the teenager had split skin grafting of his post-traumatic ulcer and was currently mobilising non-weight bearing on his right leg.

