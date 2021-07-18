- Ghana’s intensive care units are being filled with Covid-19 cases

- A senior doctor says the situation could soon get out of hands

- The Delta Variant has worsened Ghana’s Covid-19 cases

The National Case Management Coordinator for severe and critical covid-19 cases, Dr. Christian Owoo, has announced that Ghana’s critical Covid-19 cases are rising at an alarming rate.

Speaking to Nortey Duah on Joy News’ Ultimate Health Sunday, he noted that the system will get overwhelmed at the current trajectory, and things will worsen.

Covid-19 testing unit at the Kotoka Airport (Photo: GACL.com)

There have been reports that Ghana’s Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds are getting full, although the Director-General of the Ghana Health Service, Dr. Patrick Kumah-Aboagye, has doubted such reports.

“I can tell you about two weeks ago, the few numbers we had almost by last week started doubling in a matter of days. But we know the trajectory that we are on; it’s not sustainable if it continues on that trajectory, it does not matter how much we try to sugarcoat things because eventually, the system will be overwhelmed not only with respect to human resources but even material resources”, he noted.

Ghana’s Covid-19 cases have increased sharply due to the Delta Variant reported in the country. So far, government has been able to vaccinate 1.2 million Ghanaians out of its 20 million vaccination target.

Kennedy Agyapong – MP issues

The Member of Parliament for Tamale Central, Murtala Mohammed, says he regrets using “honorable” as a title of a parliamentarian.

The main opposition NDC legislator decried recent statements by a colleague MP, Kennedy Agyapong, calling for a journalist to be beaten over the Ejura Killings probe.

Murtala Mohammed lamented that utterances as those from Kennedy Agyapong “ has dented the honorable title in Ghana” therefore calling on the public to rather call him “comrade”.

“I expect honorable to be absolutely honorable but the conduct of characters like Kennedy Agyapong is dishonorable and there is no pride wanted to be associated with the title,” he maintained.

Bird Flu outbreak

The Ministry of Food and Agriculture has announced the outbreak of the Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza disease, known as “Bird Flu” in Ghana. In a press release cited by Yen.com.gh, the ministry has thus banned the importation of poultry to Ghana as a measure to halt the spread of the deadly disease.

So far, the Greater Accra, Central and Western Regions are the hardest hit with cases of strange bird-deaths. “The ministry announces a ban on the movement of poultry products within and from affected regions and districts to other parts of the country” excerpts of the public announcement stated.

Meanwhile, the Agriculture Ministry has called for calm. Authorities say steps are currently underway to deal with the situation and ensure the safety of both the poultry industry as well as the consuming public.

