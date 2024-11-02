Ghana forward Jordan Ayew continued his rich run of form with another goal for Leicester in the Premier League

The former Crystal Palace striker scored late as Leicester City stole a point at Portman Road on Saturday

Ayew joined the 2016 English Premier League champions in the summer transfer window from Crystal Palace

Jordan Ayew came to the rescue of Leicester City with another late goal as the Foxes secured a valuable point on the road against Ipswich Town.

The Ghana international, who has been in fine form for the former English champions, proved to be Steve Copper's secret weapon as he climbed off the bench to score.

Ayew replaced Victor Kristiansen with four minutes remaining as Leicester chased an equaliser.

In a video shared on social media, the striker linked up with veteran forward Jamie Vardy to fetch his side a late leveller.

Leif Davis had given the host an early second-half lead before Kalvin Phillips formerly of Manchester City was sent off with 13 minutes remaining.

Ayew featured in midweek in the EFL Cup against Manchester United and Cooper kept him on the bench for the Ipswich match.

However, with defeat starring at the returnees, the Ghanaian was introduced into the match and he made an instant impact for the Foxes.

The former Marseille man has now netted two goals in the Premier League for Leicester since joining them from Crystal Palace, per Transfermarkt.

Ayew becomes Copper's secret weapon

The experienced forward has proven a key figure at the King Power Stadium since arriving in the summer transfer window.

Ayew scored a dramatic late winner in the Premier League game against Southampton at the St Mary's a fortnight ago before netting another late strike against Ipswich.

Copper will rely heavily on the Ghanaian if Leicester are to maintain their place in the Premier League.

Ayew reacts after late win at Southampton

Earlier, Yen.com.gh reported that Ghana forward Jordan Ayew has described his match-winner for Leicester City in the game against Southampton as a 'special moment' for him since arriving at the King Power Stadium.

Ayew joined the Foxes in the summer transfer window from Premier League rivals Crystal Palace.

Despite settling at the club, it took time for him to net his first Premier League goal for Leicester and it came at a crucial time.

