Fameye's Very Soon song has amassed a million views on YouTube in just a month after its release

The singer celebrated the impressive feat on Instagram and thanked fans for streaming the song

Many celebrities and fans thronged to the comment section to praise Fameye for the song's new feat

Ghanaian singer Peter Famiyeh Bozah, popularly known as Fameye, was in a celebratory mood after his Very Soon song achieved a milestone on YouTube.

Singer Fameye celebrates as his Very Soon song amasses 1 million views on YouTube in a month. Photo source: @fameye_music

The former OGB Music signee released his Very Soon song on all digital music streaming platforms on Wednesday, September 11, 2024, as a gift to his loyal fans as he celebrated his 30th birthday.

The song became an instant hit and generated massive buzz on the airwaves and among music lovers on social media after its release.

The Very Soon song also claimed the top spot on multiple music charts and elevated Fameye's status as a certified hitmaker in the Ghanaian music industry.

Fameye's Very Soon hits 1 million views

Fameye took to his official Instagram page to express his excitement and announced that the audio version of his Very Soon song had amassed a million views on YouTube.

The singer, who the chief of Essamang recently gifted a plot of land after performing at a concert, achieved the impressive feat on the platform a month after he uploaded the song on his official channel.

In the caption of the social media post, Fameye expressed his gratitude to his fans for continuing to stream the song on YouTube. He also teased fans with a new song before the end of 2024.

He wrote:

"I love you people, with no visuals we surpassed a million plus & counting!! Thank you 🐎 wait for the new missile💨!! Christmas, New year & Easter is for Peter🐎."

Check out Fameye's social media post below:

Fans hail Fameye for Very Soon's feat

Many celebrities and fans thronged to the comment section to praise Fameye for achieving the impressive feat with his Very Soon song on YouTube. YEN.com.gh has gathered some of the comments below:

bongoideas commented:

"As for this song, you’ve passed somewhere. Show the boys the way."

yhaw_junior_y.j commented:

"Peter se apicky papa 🙌 ❤️🔥."

andisbarber1 said:

"Blesssings Apicki."

brodaharrison commented:

"Nyankopɔn ye yi W’ayε 🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌."

charlie_dior said:

"You did your big one with this track !! Congratulations 👏."

mannyvalentine_ commented:

"You Deserve It, You Dey Write Passs 🔥🔥🔥🔥."

Fameye gets emotional while performing Very Soon

In another story reported by YEN.com.gh, Fameye got emotional as he performed his Very Soon song at an event at Akroso.

The singer stopped singing the song on stage during his performance and expressed intense emotions.

