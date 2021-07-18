- A staff at Ecobank Kokomlemle branch has been jailed by an Accra Circuit court

- Abdul Manaf Issah was caught on CCTV camera stealing the laptops

- The chief security officer denies ever stealing them

A chief security officer at the Kokomlemle branch of Ecobank in Accra, has been jailed for stealing two laptops from the bank’s office.

Abdul Manaf Issah, was captured by a CCTV camera stealing the computers. But he denied same saying he was only carrying boxes containing newspapers.

It all happened when two HP Elite Book 840 G3 Laptop computers with serial numbers 5CG650417D and 5CG635IF8Z with faulty hard drives were given to the Bank’s IT staff, Patience Adwoa Agyeiwaa, to repair.

The prosecution said after Agyeiwaa had started working on the laptops, she placed them in a cabinet in her office and went on four-day leave.

The prosecution said, however, on 11 June 2019, when Agyeiwaa reported to work, she detected that the two laptops were missing.

Chief Inspector Haligah said the complainant confronted Isaah as the Head of Security but he denied knowledge of the whereabouts of the laptop computers.

He said the complainant then played a CCTV footage, which captured Issah carrying a carton suspected to contain the laptops from the IT Office but Issah denied it again and explained that what he was carrying was a carton containing newspapers.

