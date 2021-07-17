- Tuesday, July 20, has been declared a public holiday

- This will pave way for the Muslim celebration of sacrifices

- A statement signed by the interior minister made this announcement

Ahead of the celebration of Eid-ul-Adha, Tuesday, July 20, has been declared as a public holiday by government.

This is to allow for the Muslim celebration of sacrifices which commemorates the willingness of Ibrahim (Abraham) to obey Allah’s command to sacrifice his son.

“The general public is hereby informed that Tuesday, 20th July 2021, which marks Eid-ul-Adha, is a statutory public holiday and should be observed as such throughout the country,” the statement signed by the Interior Minister, Ambrose Dery, stated.

July 20 declared public holiday for "Sallah" celebrations (Photo: Getty Images)

