The Ghana Football Association took to social media to share throwback photos to celebrate Ghana month

Black Stars players including Mohammed Kudus and Alexandjer Djiku were spotted in their beautiful Kente

The four-time African champions will host Chad in Accra for the World Cup qualifiers later this month before engaging Madagascar

The Football Association has joined the Ghana month celebration with a beautiful gesture on social media, sharing photos of Black Stars players in traditional wear.

Ghanaians across the world celebrate their rich cultural heritage in March, which is also the month the West African nation achieved its independence.

In photos shared on social media, members of the senior national team including Mohammed Kudus and Jordan Ayew were spotted in their beautifully-woven kente.

Kente is a tradition apparel worn by the Akan people of the Ashanti Kingdom. The attire epitomizes the rich history and colour of the country.

Ghana became 68 years on March 6, with celebrations across the nation in remembrance of the heroes of independence led by Dr Kwame Nkrumah.

"From culture to heritage, we celebrate the rich history that unites us," wrote the FA on X.

Meanwhile, the Black Stars will return to action later this month for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Chad and Madagascar.

Ghana will host Chad in Accra on March 21, 2025, before travelling to Morocco for the match against Madagascar on March 24.

Following the team's failure to qualify for AFCON, the Black Stars are determined to reach the World Cup in the USA, Mexico and Canada.

The Black Stars are joint top with Comoros in Group I of the World Cup qualifiers.

Otto Addo eyes World Cup qualification

Newly-appointed assistant coach of the Black Stars, Desmond Offei, has disclosed how determined the technical team, led by Otto Addo are determined to lead the Black Stars to World Cup qualification.

According Offei, the World Cup is a primary objective for coach Addo.

He said, as quoted by the Ghana FA website:

"Yeah, it's about trying to improve on every level. Like I said before, on and off the pitch situations where we feel like we should need improvement is something that we've been discussing and talking about.

"So we've been working really hard behind the scenes and trying to rectify all the things that might not have been worked out the way we wanted. So we've been working really hard and with very experienced person and a coach. So, obviously with the head coach who is very, hungry to try and achieve the absolute best, which is to qualify to the World Cup."

Addo led Ghana to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Four players set for Ghana return

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the coach of the senior national team, the Black Stars, Otto Addo is expected to name his squad for the upcoming FIFA World Cup qualifiers this weeks.

Most of his top stars, including Mohammed Kudus, Antoine Semenyo and Thomas Partey are expected to make the team.

Also in his team will be some returnees after a long absence for various reasons.

