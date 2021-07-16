Oheneyere Gifty Anti posted new photos with her daughter in matching attires

The ace broadcaster delivered the photos as she marks the 13th anniversary of The StandPoint

Oheneyere Gifty Anti and Nyame Anuonyam rocked different T-shirts with matching colours

Ace Ghanaian broadcaster and presenter, Oheneyere Gifty Anti, has delivered adorable photos next to her daughter, Nyame Anuonyam, as they rocked different T-shirts with matching colours.

In the frames shot by Kobbi Blaq, the celebrated media personality posed next to her daughter as they glowed in matching outfits.

The award-winning presenter posted the snaps as she marked the 13th anniversary of her television programme, The StandPoint.

Oheneyere Gifty Anti rocks matching outfits with tall daughter as she marks 13th anniv of The StandPoint. Image: Oheneyere Gifty Anti

Captioning the frames, Oheneyere Gifty Anti wrote:

''We are the Friday borns! May your day be bright and fruitful, even as you prepare for the weekend. Remember, God, is Faithful.''

Elsewhere on her social media page, Nyame Anuonyam attempts to apply lip gloss for her mother though the seasoned journalist had made up.

The little princess was captured carefully applying the lip gloss on her mother's lips like an adult would do.

At a point in the video, Nyame Anuonyam shifts her lips to one side of her face to express her seriousness at her newfound job.

See the photos below:

In a separate story, the mother of Ghanaian dancehall musician Shatta Wale, Elsie Avemegah, has disclosed that she has not met her son physically in nearly three years, although they both live in Accra.

The Dancehall Commando's mother made the revelation during an exclusive interview on the social media talk show 'Ay3 Hu', hosted by broadcaster Nana Ampofo on Accra-based Hot 93.9FM.

Asked the last time she either met or saw her son physically, Shatta Wale's mother astonishingly said it has been close to three years.

Source: Yen