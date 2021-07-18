Osei Kwame Despite's son, Saahene Osei, has attracted comments after posting new fashion photos

The young fashionista wore his look with confidence and style

Captioning the latest photos, he wrote: ''Give what belongs to Caesar to Caesar''

Millionaire Osei Kwame Despite's son, Saahene Osei, has earned a reputation as a fashionista who wears his look with confidence and style, albeit without extreme colours.

The youngest son of one of Ghana's business and media colossus knows how to grab attention and turn heads, not just on social media but also in real life.

On his Instagram page, the teenager has amassed a following of over 82,000, eager for his next fashion-inspired post.

His followers seem to stoke his passion to deliver videos and frames showing his unique, and sometimes, compelling fashion sense.

Saahene Osei, aged 18, recently posted fashion photos in striped jeans and a black top matching the colour of his footwear.

Captioning the photos, he wrote:

''Give what belongs to Caesar to Caesar.''

As usual, his followers have headed to the comment section of his post to share their views.

