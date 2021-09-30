Twene Jonas has taken to social media to make a post following claims that he is nowhere to be found

The social media commentator indicated that he was busy doing music hence the long absence

He said he was going to drop a video soon to prove that he is fine

Outspoken Ghanaian vlogger and social commentator, Twene Jonas, has allayed fears that he is nowhere to be found following claims that he was missing.

Taking to his Facebook page, Twene Jonas TV, the "glass nkoaa" crooner gave the reason behind his absence on social media.

According to him, he was busy doing music and promoting it on many platforms so as to gain recognition.

He added that he was working hard so as to bring awards and glory to Ghana and to himself.

Twene Jonas shared a snippet from a music video shoot of a song he featured in.

The song, Lick It, stars Say Da Don, Twene Jonas and Ron Suno.

The "Hw3 fom" hitmaker wrote: "New Music: I've been busy lately putting Ghana and American music into international platforms.

We will bring awards home soon! Share with 100 people if you are a proud Ghanaian! I will bring Warm Up later Glass Nkoaa The system is working 24/7 Hw3 fom"

Yesterday, September 29, 2021, Say Da Don, a close friend of Twene Jonas, indicated that YTwene Jonas had gone missing.

According to the American, Twene Jonas was not answering his phone calls neither was he at his residence.

The young man then went on to ask President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) if they had succeeded in arresting Twene Jonas.

Meanwhile, actress and social media influencer, Moesha Babinoti Boduong has been heard in an audio sounding very lively in a conversation with Ayisha Modi.

In the audio, Moesha was heard saying she was doing well just that she was having a lot of cravings for meat lately.

According to her, she was now poor after losing all her wealth but indicated that she was going to come back strong.

Moesha indicated that her body was now the temple of God and that she was going to focus on evangelism when she comes back.

