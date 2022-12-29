Tutulapato, a child star who made a name for himself on TV3 Talented Kidz is now all grown up and a new video of him has surprised netizens

The young musician looked big and tall in a video as he premiered a new song he intends to drop

The song impressed many netizens who marvelled at how talented he was and highlighted how much he had been missed on the music scene

Ghanaian musician, Tutulapato, mostly known as a cute young boy who was heavily blessed with rapping abilities is now a big boy. Tutulapato rose to stardom when he was featured on the 4th edition of TV3's Talented Kidz show.

Talented Kidz's TuTulapato Looks Big And Grown Source: tutulapatogh1

Source: UGC

The young man captured the attention of Ghanaians with his unique lyrical ability and fast flow. The young rapper has been out of the limelight for a while now and a new video of him that popped up on social media has excited fans.

In the video, Tutulapato premiered a new song he intended to drop. He lip-synched the tune while it was played in a vehicle he was seated in.

Tutu was in the back seat while his impressive tune was blasted by a close associate who drove the car. Netizens were impressed when they heard the song and hoped it would be the big breakthrough he needed.

Ghanaians Excited To See Tutulapato

FredBorngreat said:

This is fire ……. You need blacko to give it a touch with his magical voice. This song can blow

Plan_B also reacted:

Collaboration with kweku smoke won’t be bad …. Same style of his

Ewurajoa Adiepena wrote:

@naahatscode1 come and see ur son ooooooo, sooo grown now

twerk247twerkagain was surprised:

Ah is this the small boy danger tutu that we know ?

In a similar story, Tv3's Talented Kidz Show has entertained Ghanaians for years and has produced some very talented stars like Awal Mohamed, Tutulapato, Nakeeyat and Dj Switch.

The talented children took Ghana by storm when they appeared on the show and displayed their unique abilities.

Years after they featured on the show, the gifted boys and girls have gone on to explore their talents and are doing well for themselves.

