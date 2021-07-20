Prince Harry to publish Memoir, Set to Be ‘hugely damaging’ to the Royal Family

Britain's Prince Harry on Monday announced the release of his autobiography

The tell-all memoir is, according to one expert, set to cause an even bigger divide in an already distant Royal family

According to publishers, all proceeds earned from book sales will be given to charity

Prince Harry is penning a deeply personal and candid memoir that will expose the "mistakes" and "lessons learned" across his life, publisher Penguin Random House said on Monday.

The publisher made the announcement on social media this week.

The announcement comes at a time of strained relations between Harry and the British royal family as allegations of bullying and racial slurs continue to make waves, as Channel 24 reports.

According to Royal author Robert Jobson, the tell-all book will have severely damaging repercussions for the entire monarchy.

“It will become an international bestseller, but at what cost to the monarchy? There will be nowhere to hide," he told the UK Express.

The royal expert also warned that the memoir could create a further divide between Harry, Princes Charles and William.

“If Harry, which seems inevitable, goes into detail about mental health issues involving his wife and alleged racism at the heart of the royal family, it will be hugely damaging to the House of Windsor and the Monarchy as an institution.

“Harry is already hugely rich and famous so apart from damaging his family - which a book like this will inevitably do, I am not sure what he is trying to achieve. Whatever he says will lead to conflict," he ended.

A first draft of the book is already in the works and is set to be submitted sometime in October.

Prince Harry will be donating proceeds to charity, said the publisher.

