Ghanaian musician Shatta Wale is set to release his first single in 2025 on Friday, January 17, 2025

The new song chronicles his historic stint in Jamaica last year when he met his idol Vybz Kartel

A snippet of the song, which he shared online, has garnered significant traction among his fans

Ghanaian musician Shatta Wale has shared a snippet of his forthcoming release scheduled for Friday, January 17, 2025.

Shatta Wale to release his first song in 2025.

The song comes after his recent cameo with Vybz Kartel in Jamaica. Shatta Wale was among several top stars who joined the dancehall luminary at the 35k-capacity National Stadium in Kingston, Jamaica.

His performance with Vybz Kartel was a watershed moment, hiking up his stocks in the dancehall fraternity, especially considering Vybz Kartel's acknowledgement of him as the King of African Dancehall.

The moment has raised his international profile, boosting his relationships with other global stars, including Skillibeng and Popcaan.

Already, some songs from his set list in Jamaica have started gaining ground. Talk of On God, which got its Billboard chart debut a few weeks after Shatta Wale performed it in Jamaica.

In his upcoming song, Shatta Wale chronicled his moments in Jamaica and expressed his gratitude toward Vybz Kartel.

Shatta Wale's forthcoming single stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans after Shatta Wale previewed his upcoming release.

official cpl Aziabor said:

"Efo fans come and listen lyrics and stopped that greediness..shatta wale take ghana Jamaica non of media say anything cus of envy and greediness 🥰."

Agbanzo channel wrote:

"He said " you don't know me you for Google" . After the performance in Jamaica, people started googling the song. SHATTA WALE is a Spirit."

Jiggsillustrations🇧🇧🇨🇦 said:

"This one definitely give chills , production solid. My creative mind going 100 miles per hour on how to execute this one."

Shattaba RockCity noted:

"Shatta Wale gave Shaddout to Gaza and the whole Jamaica 🇯🇲 country including the #FreedomStreet 🔥🔥🔥."

Nii Adom145 remarked:

"Charlie Charlie the man is 10 km ahead of the game. Only way to try catching up is for him to decide. Shatta is the man, he is the one, he is him. Feeling very proud being SM and more so being GA."

Shatta Movement Empire commented:

The year is just about to start for us we the SM fans…. Can’t wait this Friday 🔥🔥. GOD IS HERE🤲🤲🤲👑

slim Shaddy shared:

"The realest people are SM fans ,likewise Gaza . Ghana music Jesus 🙏."

@NanaKofiAsiedu8 added:

"African Mandiba…. Straight to South Africa… SM worldwide settings….eno bi normal settings."

Steflon Don collaborates with Shatta Wale

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that UK rapper Steflon Don had opened up about her record with Shatta Wale, which dates as far back as 2019 when she came to Ghana for Fuse ODG's This Is New Africa Festival.

The BET Award nominee shared the snippet online after a fan questioned her for an update on the collaboration.

She also confirmed that Shatta Wale had given the green light for the record to be released.

