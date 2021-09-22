Confusion as Fireworks Disrupt Couple's Wedding, Guests Scream in Viral Video

Fireworks that were used as decoration during a couple's wedding disrupted the big day as some caught fire

In a video that was shared on Instagram, guests could be heard screaming but one of them laughed as she captured the moment

Many Nigerians on social media have flooded the comment section of the post to react to the development as some of them asked why one of the guests was laughing

A video has emerged on social media in which a couple's wedding was disrupted by fireworks and guests couldn't stop screaming.

In the video that was shared on Instagram by @ijeomadaisy, things were going on smoothly before some of the decorations started catching fire.

Some of the decorations at the wedding caught fire and many guests could be heard screaming. Photo credit: @ijeomadaisy

Confusion and laughter

A guest could be seen trying to extinguish the fire on the decoration with bottled water but it was an exercise in futility.

The couple were at loss, and as people started screaming, the person recording the video could be heard laughing.

Many react

Massive reactions have trailed the video on social media as many expressed displeasure over the development.

@jane.ezenwa said:

"The only thing that pissed me of in this video is the fact that the Aunty that owns the phone was laughing at what exactly???"

@oneheart_but_two commented:

"The camera girl laughing is what I don’t understand.. friends indeed."

@beeorlar32 wrote:

"That werey girl laughing is one of the reasons I’ll never have a big wedding."

@fabulosgloria commented:

"This concept of fireworks in an enclosed space has always been hard for me accept. Fireworks in general is dangerous so why use it indoors."

@raldine_nuli said:

"Too much of everything is bad."

@omoyeni_ojeifo wrote:

"Why is that one laughing, what’s funny??"

Source: Yen