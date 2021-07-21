Music fans are wondering why the biggest names in Ghanaian music are struggling to get huge viewership with their music videos

Newbies like Yaw Tog, and Gyakie usually score a million views and more with their content

Some people seem to agree that Ghanaians are getting 'tired' of the likes of Sarkodie and Shatta Wale

A music fan has made a statement that is certain to create some controversy, and this has already generated conversations among music lovers on social media.

The news that Second Sermon by Black Sherif had garnered a million views on Youtube some five days after its release started a comparison about the prowess of old and new Ghanaian artistes.

On Twitter, an individual with the handle @Faunda asked why the likes of Sarkodie and Shatta Wale take a while to score the now coveted one million view mark on the video-sharing platform.

Ghanaians 'question' why new artistes like Yaw Tog get more Youtube views compared to Shatta Wale & others. Photo source: @shattawalenima, @yawtog_yt

He also suggested that Ghanaians might be getting tired of the acts that were once Ghana's most famous music exports compared to the likes of Gyakie and Yaw Tog.

"Shatta Wale and Sarkodie are struggling to hit a million YouTube views, and Stonebwoy too can achieve that unless he contact the Indians but Yaw Tog, Gyakie, and Black Sherif are getting it effortlessly. Agenda aside, are the 3S finished or Ghanaians just taya them?" asked Kobby Founda.

The comment has drawn varying reactions, with many agreeing that Ghanaians seemed to have developed a liking for the new artistes, hence increasing numbers on the videos and songs online.

Find below a compilation of the opinions.

Sherif thinks it's a case of a season: "Everybody then ein season you barb. The 3S are definitely going to fade away and it's time for the new ones that's why it seems like that But we for respect the old gees too secof thema time no be like now you barb"

Chooro has a different explanation: "Yeah they build their audience through shows and these new act are building theirs through social media"

Andy is not a fan of this thought: "Wooa listen to urself. This kinda thinking is why we nodey get anywhere"

Chris thinks it means Ghana music has evolved: "Before they started getting 1m was even a problem in Ghana. We started getting our millions when they came in, so it just normal if yaw tog dems are getting it in 1 or 3 days shows how Ghana music has evolved. They laid the foundation to this."

Meanwhile, a video has emerged online of rapper Yaw Tog sounding British.

The 'Sore' rapper is currently in the United Kingdom and will be performing at this year's Ghana Party in the Park Festival on Saturday, July 24, 2021.

Source: Yen