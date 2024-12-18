Veteran musician Naa Manaua Dodoo, who was the lead singer of the Wulomei band, has passed away

Reports about her demise surfaced on social media on Tuesday, December 16, 2024

Former GHAMRO boss and highlife singer Rex Omar confirmed the news with a touching tribute

Iconic Ghanaian singer Naa Amanua Dodoo was reported dead on Wednesday, December 16, 2024.

Social media has been awash with tributes after news of the icon's demise popped up.

Highlife singer and former boss of Ghana Music Rights Organisation, Rex Omar, confirmed the news on his Facebook timeline.

The traditional icon was the lead singer of the Wulomei, a Ghanaian music group that was founded in 1973. She later formed the Suku Troupe.

In 2018, Amanua received the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards, now Telecel Ghana Music Awards.

Playwright and media executive George Quaye and Dzifa Abla Gomashie are among several top creative arts professionals who have eulogised the late singer. On Facebook, Josh Quaye said,

"I’m sad! A woman I’m humbled to call Mother. One of God’s gifts to Ghana and the world. The first woman to join the legendary group, Wulomei. Naa Amanua has taken a bow…Rest Well Ma!"

Dzifa Gomashie also reflected on her relationship with the late legend, saying,

"I remember the night we (you, Gladys Gladys and I) honoured her and a few others at the FEMALE LEGENDS AWARDS NIGHT at Alisa Hotel. She calls me often to check on me and brief me about her encounters. A great woman goes home. My heart is broken."

Tributes pour in for Naa Amanua

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Naa Amanua's passing and timeless legacy.

Jean Jacques Kojo Effangon said:

"What a bad news!!! My Condolences to everyone that loved WULOMO."

Nii Amon-Kotei wrote:

"The voice and legend of we the Ga music with Nii Ashitey and Wulomo, RIPP."

John Agyakwa remarked:

"Has joined late Kwame Ampadu Late AAA she did great with them years All Rest in peace."

@lockD_In5 noted:

"Eno am wey sing “K3 ona shika b3 ok3 yen ye m3ny3m3ny3” 😂🤣God rest her soul."

@soulbab01547541 added:

"May she rest in eternal peace ❤️.. Never heard she was ill 😔."

