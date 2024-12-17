Suhaad Awudu, a Ghanaian female footballer, has graduated with distinction from a US university

The former Ridge City Football Club defender bagged her second Bachelor's Degree from Virginia State University

Two Ghanaian female footballers have moved to the United States to join the Texas State University Soccer team

Ghanaian female footballer Suhaad Awudu has bagged another Bachelor's Degree in the United States.

The former Ridge City player graduated with distinction in Criminal Justice from Virginia State University.

Awudu attained a GPA of 4.0, chalking another educational excellence despite combining her studies with football.

"From Ghana to Virginia State University, balancing soccer and academics has always been my priority. On December 14, 2024, I graduated with my second bachelor's degree in Criminal Justice, with a 4.0 GPA and the distinction of SUMMA CM LAUDE. I did this but you can do better," she wrote on X, celebrating her achievement while inspiring others.

Awudu's educational success is commensurate with her performances on the pitch. She was named the Defensive Player of the Year at Virginia State University for the 2023/24 campaign.

Following her success on and off the pitch, Awudu has become a role model for young girls in Ghana, who now believe they can pursue their sporting careers alongside their education.

She played for Ridge City FC in Ghana before leaving for the United States.

Ghanaian duo join Texas State

Ghanaian female football duo Nina Norshie and Beline Nyarkoh have joined the Texas State University Soccer team.

Norshie, a more experienced player, signed for Texas State from Florida State for the 2024/25 campaign. She has been featured on the NJCAA All-American team.

Meanwhile, Nyarkoh, a member of the Black Princesses team at the FIFA U20 World Cup I Colombia, joined Texas States after impressing at the tournament.

Black Princesses coach joins Simba Ladies

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Black Princesses coach Yussif Basigi has joined Tanzanian club Simba Ladies.

The former Hasaacas Ladies trainer signed for the Dar-es-Salam-based club after ending his 21-year stay with the Ghanaian giants.

The move came days after the Black Princesses were eliminated from the FIFA U20 World Cup in Colombia.

