Nigerians appreciate lecturers who relate well with their students because there are many of them that behave like demigods

So when a video of a Nigerian lecturer singing and dancing to Rihanna's Work in class emerged, many people were impressed on social media

The lecturer, who is said to be teaching at a higher institution in Nasarawa state, decided to take a break from his lecture to have some fun with his students

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

A video of a Nigerian lecturer has warmed hearts on social media as the man could be seen singing and dancing to Rihanna's Work in class.

In the heartwarming video that was shared by @instablog9ja, class was ongoing but the lecturer decided that all work and no play makes Jack a dull boy and so he switched to play mode with his students.

The Nasarawa lecturer and students could be seen singing the song while the former danced around the class with happiness written all over him.

The lecturer warmed hearts on social media with his positive energy. Photo credit: @instablog9ja

Source: UGC

The students were happy that their lecturer was entertaining them and they captured the moment on camera.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Many love the video

Nigerians on social media had one or two things to say about the video.

@tinywale said:

"U can tell that he’s a happy man and he enjoys the job ! Unlike some lecturers weh go just Dey serious like say their name na Education."

@bigsurge__ commented:

"This is a real lecturer."

@sasha.naati wrote:

"All I see is a man who doesnt take this life too serious.. a happy man.."

@nkechiblessingsunday said:

"Na this type dem Dey spray money when dem sigh out."'

Students throw surprise birthday party for their HOD

YEN.com.gh previously reported that a video emerged on social media in which some students of the Igbajo Poly, Osun state, could be seen throwing a surprise party for their HOD.

In the video that was shared on Instagram by @instablog9ja, the lecturer was surprised at the show of love by his students.

He was led into a large auditorium where many students were waiting for him as they sang him a birthday song.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news!

Source: Yen Newspaper