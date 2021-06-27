Gyakie has reacted to not taking home an award at the 2021 Ghana Music Awards

She was nominated in three categories; losing to Mr Drew in one and Kidi in the other two

The 'Forever singer stated that fans are her motivation

Singer Gyakie has reacted after losing out on the three awards; she was up for the 2021 Ghana Music Awards.

Writing on Twitter, he 'Forever' crooner seemed unbothered, suggesting that her inspiration for the craft is from those who listen to her.

The only motivation is the fans; Gyakie reacts to not winning at 2021 VGMAs. Photo source: Instagram (@gyakie_)

Source: Instagram

She lost out on the 'Best New Artiste' award to Mr Drew and then to Kidi in the EP of the Year and 'Best Afrobeats/AfroPop Song of the Year' categories.

"The only motivation in this, is you Keep listening and supporting Gyakie Music The world is ours," wrote Gyakie.

Gospel artiste, Diana Antwi Hamilton made history as the first Ghanaian female artiste alive to win the 'Artiste of the Year' - the top award at the Ghana Music Awards.

She also won four other awards including 'Most Popular Song of the Year' and 'Gospel Artiste of the Year.'

Meanwhile, in May 2021, Gyakie made the country proud with another highlight on an international platform.

Youtube, the American video-sharing company made her the face of Africa's Next Wave, a playlist as part of activities to celebrate Africa Month.

On April 30, 2021, YEN.com.gh reported that Gyakie had made history with a feature on a new initiative by the world's biggest streaming service, Spotify.

She is the only African artiste who is a part of the inaugural class of EQUAL, an initiative by the international music company. The program seeks to push the music of female artistes around the world.

In other news, Artiste manager, Bulldog, born Lawrence Nana Asiamah Hanson, has opined that the first night of the 22nd edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMAs) can be compared to TV3's Music Music. Music.

Speaking on the United Showbiz hosted by Nana Ama McBrown on Saturday, June 26, Bulldog claimed the organisers of the 22nd edition of the VGMAs did a wretched job on the first night of the two-day event, which kicked off on Friday, June 25.

