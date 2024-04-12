The youngest son of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has proven that even as the son of a powerful king, he still hangs out with his friends

This comes after a video of him participating in an extracurricular activity at his school went viral

Many people who reacted to the video were left in awe, with some wanting to find out more about the school

Nana Kwame Kyeretwie, the youngest son of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, is once again trending on social media.

This comes after the handsome young boy proved that despite being a royal, he still bonds and hangs out with his friends in school.

Otumfuo's son enjoys some fun time with friends Photo credit: @dpsighana/TikTok

A video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of DPS International Ghana showed the highlights of Spirit Week when the students were dressed in pyjamas as part of activities making the week celebration.

Like the other students, an excited-looking Nana Kwame Kyeretwie joined in the fun. He wore pyjamas and posed for pictures alongside a female friend.

The 48-second video, which gives a glimpse into the school's fun activities and proves that the son of the Asantehene is not conceited, had raked in over 3,000 likes and 17 comments.

The video surfaced shortly after Nana Kwame Kyeretwie was made head prefect of the school and was officially inducted into office at a colourful ceremony.

Watch the video.

Netizens react to the video

Social media users who commented on the video were left in awe, with some even wondering if the school was a tertiary institution or a secondary school.

yaw dwarkwaa reacted:

He is friendly, keep it up your humility will take you far

Original commented:

Aahh is it university or shs

user854449800134 indicated:

Are you guys ready for the ASIC tournament?

Sports.gearzone indicated

This is beautiful

Afia Konadu1 stated:

Where is the school located

Otumfuo’s son Opoku Ware pays fees for 27 needy students

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Nana Opoku Ware, son of Asantehene Otumfuo Nana Osei Tutu II, has shown generosity by paying the fees of 27 needy Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) students.

Opoku Ware, also a level 400 law student at the Ghanaian establishment, personally funded the studies of underprivileged learners to ease the financial burden on them.

The selfless act of kindness captured the hearts of many when Ghanaian blogger Zionfelix made it public.

