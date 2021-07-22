Neymar flaunts £10m private helicopter during summer break after Copa America

Neymar remains the world's most expensive footballer after his move from Barcelona to PSG in the summer of 2017

After the completion of this year's Copa America, he is ranked as the most valuable South American player, with Lionel Messi coming next

The attacker while on summer break has taken to social media to show off his exotic helicopter with the inscription 'NJR' written on its tail

Neymar has pushed the Copa America disappointment behind him as the Paris Saint Germain superstar is currently enjoying his summer break at an unknown destination as of the time of this publication.

The forward failed to help Brazil avoid defeat to Argentina in the final of the summer competition earlier this month as Angel di Maria's lone strike handed Lionel Scaloni's men the title in the end.

His £10million (GHS 81million) worth chopper which was parked on a well-trimmed green lawn with a partly captured building in the image had a personalised name 'NJR' written on its tail.

PSG star Neymar removing the runners' up medal after losing Copa America final to Argentina earlier this month. Photo by CARL DE SOUZA / AFP

Source: Getty Images

Regardless of the loss, the former Barcelona attacker is feeling grateful for what he may have achieved in his career after posting a picture of himself sitting on the pavement very close to his private helicopter with a thankful emoji.

The 29-year-old forward scored twice after six appearances during the continental championship staged in Brazil.

Neymar also showed off some of the tattoos on his leg after wearing a nicker and a short pair of black socks.

