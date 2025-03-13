The wife of Kofi Adoma could not hide her frustration as she spoke during a press conference about her husband's health

She called out the Dormaahene during the press conference, adding that she had forgiven him

Ghanaians who took to the comments section of the video wished Kofi Adoma a speedy recovery

It was a sad moment as Miracle Adoma, the wife of Kofi Adoma, spoke at a press conference on Thursday, March 13, 2025, to brief Ghanaians about the state of his health.

Addressing the gathering, Miracle Adoma stated that she does not want to believe that that people of traditional rulers in Bono value outsiders over their natives.

Miracle Adoma also explained that in her husband's eye treatment process, showing concern and empathy goes a long way to help as it is not always about money.

Her calm demeanour soon gave way to anger as she begun to open up on rumors that went rife when she and her husband were outside the country.

She channelled her anger towards the Dormaahene, sending a direct message that she had forgiven him, although she failed to delve on what warranted that forgiveness.

"Dormaahene should understahd that there is a God. He should understand that I was born into Christianity. I know a God who speaks for people. I am telling him that when he goes to church that is if he even goes to church he should know that we have forgiven him. It is not all bout money. Ghanaians should let us breathe it is all about money."

Miracle Adoma was emotionally overwhelmed at that point and had to be comforted by persons at the press conference.

Kofi Adoma also spoke during that press conference where he opened up on issues relating to his eye treatment.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians react to Kofi Adoma's surgery

Social media users who took to the comments section of the video shared varied opinions on the statement by the wife of Mrs Adoma.

Baidu Nafana TV stated:

"Nana is a good woman, we pray for Speedy recovery. Bra Kofi."

Rebecca Anderson reacted:

"Aww the way I'm tearing.You are heald IJN. Mrs Adoma God richly bless you for being a good wife"

GoFundMe launched for Kofi Adoma

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a GoFundMe fundraising campaign had been set up for Kofi Adoma's eye treatment.

A total of over €8000, equivalent to GH¢100,00,0, has been raised so far

The target set for the online fundraising campaign is €50,000, equivalent to GH¢800,000.

