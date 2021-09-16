A 38-year-old American billionaire businessman identified as Jared Isaacman has sent himself and three others to orbit

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The businessman was launched to orbit with Sian Proctor, Hayley Arceneaux, and Chris Sembroski, on Wednesday, September 15

They had six months of intensive training before the launch and will be spending the next three days circling the Earth

Four amateur astronauts have blasted off from Florida on a private mission to orbit on Wednesday, September 15.

The crew called Inspiration4 comprised of an American billionaire businessman identified as Jared Issacman, Hayley Arceneaux, Sian Proctor and Chris Sembroski, BBC reports.

The amateur astronauts will spend the next three days circling the Earth. Photo credit: @bbcnews

Source: UGC

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

After their six months intensive training, they rode out of the Kennedy Space Center in a Dragon capsule made available by the SpaceX rocket company.

Circling the Earth

The four-member crew will be spending the next three days circling the Earth.

Reuters reports that Isaacman paid an undisclosed sum of money to founder of SpaceX Elon Musk to send himself and his three crewmates aloft. Quoting Time magazine, Reuters stated that Isaacman paid $200 million (N82,358,000,000) for the four seats.

Onboard computer systems will be in control of their Dragon capsule which is overseen by SpaceX teams on the ground.

Social media reacts

Many social media users soon flooded the comment section of BBC's post on Instagram to share their thoughts on the development.

@the_unconventional_indian said:

"1% are getting away with destroying the environment meanwhile, peasants must pay everything to protect the planet."

@davesisonn wrote:

"Literally there is no point in this, just causing more climate change problems for the sake of having fun. Pathetic."

@haikaboo said:

""Amateur and rich" i am assuming."

@leovalenzuelan wrote:

"What a frivolous waste of resources when the planet is in its worst crisis."

@arif.lau said:

"How many veterans could have been housed and fed with that waste of money. SMFH Nothing to celebrate."

Jeff Bezos lands in space

YEN.com.gh previously reported that the world's richest person, Jeff Bezos, finally landed in space after travelling with the Blue Origin spacecraft.

Posting the video on his wall, Bezos said that this is how it started. Sharing a fuller clip of his journey, Sky News reported that the richest man returned from space after experiencing the place for minutes.

Going to space has always been Bezos' childhood dream, something he achieved 52 years later.

Source: Yen Newspaper