Kofi Adoma Nwanwanii has finally made his first public appearance after a gun-related incident which affected his eyes

The journalist opened up about his woes and the hurt physically and emotionally during a press conference

His account has moved many to sympathy but for his nemesis Afia Schwarzenegger who saw it as an opportunity to rejoice

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Afia Schwarzenegger has spoken after Kofi Adoma Nwanwanii's first public appearance following his eye incident in Dormaa.

Afia Schwarzenegger dances and sings over Kofi Adoma's woes. Photo source: AfiaSchwarenegger, GhanaWeb

Source: Facebook

The incident happened last year when the renowned broadcaster was covering the Kwafie festival in Dormaa, Bono Region.

The event which was the 25th-anniversary celebration of Dormaahene Osagyefo Agyeman Badu II, featured musketry displays.

While conducting interviews, the Angel FM journalist was hit in the face by a stray shot that severely damaged one of his eyes, forcing him to seek medical treatment abroad.

After three months of medical assistance, the embattled journalist broke his silence. He was filled with gratitude to a few good people around him including his wife but a significant part of his words expressed his disappointment over the lack of empathy on the part of several close associates.

His emotional press conference moved many to sympathise with the journalist. However, his nemesis, Afia Schwarzenegger believes the journalist's cries are only for public sympathy.

During a live TikTok interaction moments after Kofi Adoma's press conference, Afia Schwarzenegger accused him of exaggerating his woes to court sympathy from Ghanaians.

She described Kofi Adoma's issues as an opportunity to rejoice and hurled unprintable words at him and his wife, Miracle Adoma Nwanwani.

Kofi Adoma's wife slams Dormaahene

At the press release, Miracle Adoma Nwanwani, the wife of Kofi Adoma could not hide her emotions as she talked about her husband's eye issues.

YEN.com.gh reported that the queenmother called out the Dormaahene regarding the health of her husband.

She said she had forgiven Nana Agyemang Badu II, adding that in a situation like this, care and empathy were important and not just the financial aspect.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh