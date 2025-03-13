Afia Schwarzenegger Jubilates Over Kofi Adoma's Eye Problems: "
- Kofi Adoma Nwanwanii has finally made his first public appearance after a gun-related incident which affected his eyes
- The journalist opened up about his woes and the hurt physically and emotionally during a press conference
- His account has moved many to sympathy but for his nemesis Afia Schwarzenegger who saw it as an opportunity to rejoice
Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!
Afia Schwarzenegger has spoken after Kofi Adoma Nwanwanii's first public appearance following his eye incident in Dormaa.
The incident happened last year when the renowned broadcaster was covering the Kwafie festival in Dormaa, Bono Region.
The event which was the 25th-anniversary celebration of Dormaahene Osagyefo Agyeman Badu II, featured musketry displays.
While conducting interviews, the Angel FM journalist was hit in the face by a stray shot that severely damaged one of his eyes, forcing him to seek medical treatment abroad.
After three months of medical assistance, the embattled journalist broke his silence. He was filled with gratitude to a few good people around him including his wife but a significant part of his words expressed his disappointment over the lack of empathy on the part of several close associates.
His emotional press conference moved many to sympathise with the journalist. However, his nemesis, Afia Schwarzenegger believes the journalist's cries are only for public sympathy.
During a live TikTok interaction moments after Kofi Adoma's press conference, Afia Schwarzenegger accused him of exaggerating his woes to court sympathy from Ghanaians.
She described Kofi Adoma's issues as an opportunity to rejoice and hurled unprintable words at him and his wife, Miracle Adoma Nwanwani.
Kofi Adoma's wife slams Dormaahene
At the press release, Miracle Adoma Nwanwani, the wife of Kofi Adoma could not hide her emotions as she talked about her husband's eye issues.
YEN.com.gh reported that the queenmother called out the Dormaahene regarding the health of her husband.
She said she had forgiven Nana Agyemang Badu II, adding that in a situation like this, care and empathy were important and not just the financial aspect.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Peter Ansah (Entertainment Editor) Ansah Peter is an entertainment editor who joined YEN.com.gh in September 2023. He studied Development Planning at KNUST, graduating in 2018. His professional career in entertainment journalism dates eight years back as a showbiz and arts blogger for the now-defunct motionhypegh.net, continuing to Muse Media Networks, acting as the editorial manager for the network's flagship multimedia platforms. He has also managed several PR roles with top clients, including Morgan Heritage. In 2024, Peter completed Google News Initiative courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation