Frustrated Atletico Madrid supporter express anger, throwing a bottle at Jude Bellingham of Real Madrid

Real Madrid secured a 4-2 penalty win after a 1-0 defeat to Atletico Madrid, advancing to the UCL quarterfinals

Los Blancos will now meet Thomas Partey's Arsenal in the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals

In the aftermath of Real Madrid's dramatic UEFA Champions League qualification against Atletico Madrid on Wednesday, emotions ran high, culminating in a disturbing incident involving a bottle being thrown at Jude Bellingham.

The fan, who appeared to be an Atletico Madrid supporter, clearly expressed his frustration with Real Madrid's controversial progression into the quarterfinals in a display of unsportsmanlike behavior.

Cesar Azpilicueta of Atletico Madrid grapples with Jude Bellingham of Real Madrid during the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 Round of 16 second leg match on March 12, 2025. Image credit: Fantasista

Source: Getty Images

Real Madrid's hard-fought victory

The Champions League clash between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid was nothing short of a thriller. After a tense 1-0 victory for Atletico Madrid in extra time, the aggregate score stood at 2-2, following Real Madrid's 2-1 win in the first leg. The match moved into a penalty shootout to decide who would advance to the last eight.

The shootout was filled with drama, and one of the pivotal moments came when Julian Alvarez of Atletico Madrid had his penalty disallowed by VAR. The reason being Alvarez had touched the ball twice with both feet before scoring, an infraction that led to a stunning reversal.

The decision further amplified the tension between the two clubs, adding fuel to an already fiery rivalry. Ultimately, Real Madrid triumphed 4-2 in penalties, sealing their place in the Champions League quarterfinals where they will face Premier League side Arsenal.

Julian Alvarez's VAR-disallowed penalty

Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone was visibly upset by the VAR decision. His anger was shared by many Atletico fans, who felt that the penalty decision had deprived them of a fair shot at progression. The call from VAR created an emotional response from those in the Atletico Madrid camp, including a frustrated fan who took matters into his own hands.

Julian Alvarez of Atletico Madrid scored his penalty against Real Madrid, but it was disallowed by VAR for double-kick on March 12, 2025. Image credit: Alvaro Medranda Quality Sport Images

Source: Getty Images

As the Real Madrid players celebrated their hard-earned qualification, a bottle was thrown from the stands, landing near Jude Bellingham. The young midfielder, who has been a standout performer for the Spanish giants since he joined from Dortmund, responded with quick reflexes, heading the bottle away from himself and his teammates.

The incident, captured on camera, immediately caught the attention of fans and the media, stirring further debate over the emotions that had boiled over in the aftermath of the penalty controversy.

Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid: A fan’s protest

It’s clear that the bottle-throwing incident was a direct response to the sense of injustice felt by many Atletico Madrid supporters. While the actions of the fan cannot be condoned, it’s undeniable that the controversial VAR decision played a significant role in escalating the emotions of the Atletico faithful.

Diego Simeone, known for his passionate and combative approach to football, expressed his disappointment with the referee's call and implied that his team had been unfairly treated.

The frustration was not limited to the coach and players but was shared by many in the stands. For some Atletico fans, the throw of the bottle was a symbolic act, an attempt to voice their displeasure with what they saw as an unjust elimination from Europe’s most prestigious competition. However, it also highlighted the darker side of fan culture, where passion sometimes manifests in unacceptable forms of protest.

Jude Bellingham's composure amidst chaos

Despite the unpleasant incident, Jude Bellingham remained calm and composed. The England international has proven time and again that he is not only a talent on the pitch but also a level-headed individual off it. His quick reaction to the bottle being thrown and his ability to remain focused on the game speak to his professionalism and maturity.

Watch the video below.

Barcelona fans' reaction

YEN.com.gh earlier reported the reaction of an independent FC Barcelona X page, that has over 1.3 million followers, following Real Madrid's UEFA CL qualification against Atletico Madrid on Wednesday, describing it as ''shameful robbery''.

