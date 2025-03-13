Ghanaian media personality Serwaa Amihere has inspired her fans to eat authentic Ghanaian cuisines

Serwaa Amihere looked overly excited as she ate fufu and abunuabunu soup at a plush restaurant in Accra

Some social media users have commented on Serwaa Amihere's video, which is trending on Instagram

Ghanaian media personality Serwaa Amihere caused a stir after a video of her eating fufu surfaced online.

The GHOne TV morning show host looked gorgeous in a kente dress with a V-neck and short sleeves that complimented her skin tone.

Serwaa Amihere enjoys a bowl of fufu and abunuabunu soup in a viral video. photo credit: @celebrity_banker.

Serwaa Amihere looked glamorous in a frontal lace side-parted hairstyle that cascaded around her shoulders as she sat comfortably to enjoy her Ghanaian delicacy.

The style influencer wore heavy makeup to enhance her beautiful facial features while accessorising her look with a pearl necklace.

Serwaa Amihere looked classy in her favourite gold bracelets and matching fashionable rings on her lunch date with her friend, Miguela Beecham, who is the Labour Business Manager at UBA Ghana.

In the viral video, Serwaa Amihere ate a small portion of fufu and abunuabunu soup with assorted protein, including snails. The philanthropist also took a pack of food home, as seen in the trending video.

Famous banker Miguela Beecham looked elegant in a stylish outfit and matching high heels for the lunch date.

The video of Serwaa Amihere eating fufu is below:

Ghanaian recipe for abunuabunu soup

Abunuabunu is a soup native to Ghana's Brong Ahafo Region. It is prepared with cocoyam leaves, known locally as kontomire. Kumasi residents frequently eat it and make it, perhaps with banku or fufu.

Here are all the ingredients we used to make this recipe

Crabs

Mushrooms

Dried fish

Snails

smoked fish ( amane, potwe )

smoked catfish

fish ( momone )

Kontomire leaves

Turkey berries ( konsosowa)

green habanero pepper

onions

tomatoes

prekese

How to prepare abunuabunu soup

Put the spinach in a large nonstick saucepan and cook. After 5 minutes, remove it and drain the water. Blend spinach with a spoon of peanut butter and set aside. Wash the meat thoroughly and put it in a big saucepan. Add the spices and blended onion, ginger, and garlic. Add fresh tomatoes and onions to the meat and allow to cook for ten minutes. Add the blended spinach and about two cups of water, depending on the size of your saucepan. Remove tomatoes and onions and blend and pour it back into the soup. Add any dried or smoked fish of your choice and leave your soup to cook for about 20 minutes.

The video of how to prepare abunuabunu soup is below:

Serwaa Amihere rocks a stylish jumpsuit

Serwaa Amihere looked spectacular in a long-sleeve jumpsuit for her latest photoshoot. She rocked a side-parted bob hairstyle and mild makeup.

Check out the photos below:

Serwaa Amihere rocks a white outfit

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian media personality Serwaa Amihere, who wore a white ensemble for her birthday photoshoot.

Serwaa Amihere celebrated her birthday on March 8, a day set aside to celebrate women across the world.

The style influencer looked effortlessly chic in a white ensemble that highlighted her voluptuous curves as she modelled in elegant high heels.

Some social media users commented on Serwaa Amihere's birthday photos that went viral on Instagram.

