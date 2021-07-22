A popular radio presenter has testified to the kindness of Ayisha Modi

Modi, known as She Loves Stonebwoy is currently at the center of verbal war with Afia Schwar over money

In a video posted online, Angel FM presenter Ohemaa Woyeje had a lot of kind words to say about Modi

Socialite Ayisha Modi, known as She Loves Stonebwoy has received major support from Angel FM presenter, Ohemaa Woyeje in her ongoing 'fight' with Afia Schwarzenegger.

In a video posted on Instagram, Ohemaa talks about the generosity of Ayisha during her mid-morning show 'Y'aduma nie.'

She is generous; Ayisha Modi praised by Ohemaa Woyege amidst Afia Schwar beef. Photo source: @she_loves_stonebwoyb, @ohemaawoyeje, @queenafiaschwarzenegger

YEN.com.gh is, however, unable to independently say when the video was recorded.

Schwar and Ayisha have been going against each other after the latter stated that she had sent money to the former recently.

"She loves Stonebwoy. Saturday was your birthday. Woman you are so great. Great people are celebrating you," said Ohemaa in the video posted on Ayisha's Instagram account.

"You are so powerful. Very influential. You are too generous. Ayisha Modi is too generous. The lady is too kind."

Watch the video below.

Background

Ayisha Modi, popularly known as She Loves Stonebwoy shared screenshots of money she sent to Afia Schwarzenegger on Instagram.

Following their ongoing beef, Ayisha Modi proved that she has been sending Afia support once in a while. Therefore, she shared a screenshot of a transaction of GHC2,000 sent to Afia Schwar to make her case.

In a series of videos, Ayisha Modi alleged that Afia Schwar was leveraging her daughter, Pena, to take money from people.

Before releasing the screenshot, Afia Schwarzenegger, born Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa claimed that the only time Ayisha Modi gave her money was during a party which she used to work on a surprise preset for Modi on her birthday.

Meanwhile, Ayisha Modi has directed her guns at Tracey Boakye in her latest celebrity attack on social media.

In the recent outing on Instagram and spotted by YEN.com.gh, Ayisha Modi shared a video of herself and lover Abass Sariki Giwa as they enjoyed each other's company.

Source: Yen.com.gh