Are you done talking? - Afia Schwar pokes fun at Ayisha Modi with a new photo

It looks like the verbal war between Afia Schwar and Ayisha Modi isn't ending anytime soon

Afia Schwar has fired a warning shot at Modi, known as She Loves Stonebwoy in a new photo

Modi bragged about sending money to Schwar

Television host, Afia Schwarzenegger, has thrown a salvo the way of socialite Ayisha Modi, popularly known as She Loves Stonebwoy, in the latest round of their war of words.

Afia Schwarzenegger posted a photo of herself and her daughter on Instagram with the tagged geolocation of Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Are you done talking?; Afia Schwar pokes fun at Ayisha Modi in a new photo. Photo source: @queenafiaschwarzenegger @she_loves_stonebwoyb

It comes after Modi suggested that she supports the lifestyle of Schwar in a screenshot posted on Instagram.

"Are you done talking??? My bestie @penalistic_pena #osikanikaakyireat7," reads the caption of the post by Schwar.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported a claim by Schwar that she spends more than 5,000 cedis on 'weed' every week.

She asserted in a video posted online in response to a statement made by Ayisha Modi, known on Instagram as 'She Loves Stonebwoy' that she sent 2,000 cedis to her (Afia) in their ongoing verbal war.

Modi stated that she supports Afia financially when she shared a screenshot of the money she sent to her (Afia.)

Background

Ayisha Modi, popularly known as She Loves Stonebwoy shared screenshots of money she sent to Afia Schwarzenegger on Instagram.

Following their ongoing beef, Ayisha Modi proved that she has been sending Afia support once in a while. Therefore, she shared a screenshot of a transaction of GHC2,000 sent to Afia Schwar to make her case.

In a series of videos, Ayisha Modi alleged that Afia Schwar was leveraging her daughter, Pena, to take money from people.

Before releasing the screenshot, Afia Schwarzenegger, born Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa claimed that the only time Ayisha Modi gave her money was during a party.

According to Schwar, she did not even spend the money but used it to prepare a surprise package for Ayisha on her birthday a few days ago.

Afia Schwar dared Ayisha Modi to release any information be it audio or screenshots she had on her.

Meanwhile, Ayisha Modi has directed her guns at Tracey Boakye in her latest celebrity attack on social media.

In the recent outing on Instagram and spotted by YEN.com.gh, Ayisha Modi shared a video of herself and lover Abass Sariki Giwa as they enjoyed each other's company.

