The senior high school (SHS) student allegedly impregnated by Dr UN has spoken about their affair

She said Dr UN had promised to marry her sometime after school and she loved him

The student said they enjoyed a blissful love affair till she discovered that she was pregnant for Dr UN

He has denied the pregnancy and said he only slept with the student just once and does not expect that to make her pregnant

The lady alleged to have been impregnated by Kwame Fordjour, popularly known as Dr UN, has spoken in a new video.

The SHS student said she has been in a relationship with Dr UN for a while now and everything was going smoothly until she found out that she was pregnant.

According to the girl, Dr UN promised to marry her sometime after school and so she was relying on his promises.

However, she received the shock of her life when Dr UN went mute on her after she told him that she was pregnant for him.

When I called him, he said he was busy and was focusing on releasing his new song and so he will get back to me when he is free,” the SHS student said.

She added that Dr UN later accused her of robbing him of his peace of mind to work on his song, revealing how devastating this made her.

Denial

Meanwhile, Dr UN has denied responsibility for the pregnancy.

YEN.com.gh earlier published a video of Dr UN denying knowledge of the pregnancy.

The video caused a massive stir on social media. Dr UN appeared to be in a meeting with two ladies after one of them accused him of putting her in the family way.

He stressed that he could not be responsible for the pregnancy since he slept with her just once.

Dr UN loses wife

In a related development, Dr UN was in the news recently complaining that his wife left him because of Sarkodie.

He revealed that he has lost his wife following the controversies sparked by his fake UN Award scheme.

Dr UN said his wife left him painfully after he was branded a fake man by Sarkodie and others in the public.

He said he was shocked to learn that Sarkodie and his cohorts were going every length to tarnish his image and create problems in his relationship.

