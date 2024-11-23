Neymar Junior's response to Rodri's thinly-veiled Ballon d'Or dig at Vinicius has been praised

The injured star's actions highlight his role not just as a playmaker on the pitch but also as a unifying figure for Brazilian footballers

His steadfast loyalty to Vinicius has gained widespread praise from social media users, particularly Real Madrid fans

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Neymar Junior has once again captured the spotlight, earning widespread admiration for staunchly defending Vinicius Junior after Rodri's controversial comments following his Ballon d'Or victory.

Despite battling with an injury setback, the Al-Hilal playmaker has been unrelenting in his vocal support for his compatriot.

Neymar has received rave reviews for defending Vinicius Jr. after Rodri's latest Ballon d'Or remarks. Photos by Abdullah Ahmed and Quality Sport Images.

Source: Getty Images

Neymar staunchly defends Vinicius

Before the 2024 Ballon d’Or ceremony, Neymar publicly endorsed Vinicius as the deserving recipient of the prestigious honour, per ESPN.

However, the accolade eventually went to Manchester City’s midfield maestro, Rodri, sparking debates about the fairness of the decision.

While critics question whether Rodri truly warranted the title of the world's best player, the Spaniard has continued to revel in his achievement, granting interviews reflecting on his historic win.

Rodri's controversial remarks

In one such discussion, Rodri appeared to subtly criticise Vinicius, implying that the Real Madrid winger needed to focus on his conduct in addition to his on-field brilliance.

TalkSPORT reports that his remark did not sit well with Neymar, who responded sharply, branding Rodri as a “talker” in defence of his younger compatriot.

Neymar’s pointed retort has resonated with fans, with many praising him for standing by Vinicius.

Fans hail Neymar for backing Vinicius

Social media was abuzz with reactions as Neymar's unwavering support won hearts across the footballing world.

YEN.com.gh gathered some of the notable responses from X (formerly Twitter):

@Madrid_ista26 expressed newfound admiration:

"My respect for Neymar has taken a new height."

Die-hard Madridista @ylianRMCF made amends:

"I'm sorry, Neymar, if I ever slandered you. I wasn't familiar with your games."

@900_ic5 showered acclaim on the sidelined superstar:

"Neymar I was wrong about you, you are an absolute treasure🫡🤝"

@GhostRMCF noted a shifting allegiance:

"I think RM fans now love Neymar more than Barca fans, he is a good friend for Vini."

@MayankRMFC lauded Neymar's consistent backing:

"Like Neymar always supports Vinicius & Rodrygo. This yapping Rodri needs to shut up already."

Rodri justifies Ballon d'Or win

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Manchester City’s Rodri confidently explained why he deserved to win the Ballon d’Or.

The 28-year-old midfielder secured football’s most prestigious individual award after an outstanding season for both club and country.

While some fans believe a Real Madrid winger was unjustly snubbed, Rodri defended his achievement, providing justification for his recognition.

Source: YEN.com.gh