A video showing Dr UN in a discussion with a young lady and her sister has popped up online

In the video, the popular man was being accused of making an SHS lady pregnant

He however denied responsibility claiming he did not remember the last time he was with the girl

A video showing Kwame Owusu Fordjour, famed as Dr UN allegedly denying knowledge of a pregnancy has caused a massive stir on social media.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Dr UN appeared to be in a meeting with two ladies after one of them accused him of putting her in the family way.

From the discussions, it came to light that the alleged pregnant lady was a student in a senior high school in the country.

The older of the two ladies confronted Dr UN with the issue and asked him to own up and accept the pregnancy.

Dr UN was however seen in the video denying the pregnancy but admitted having been in bed with the lady.

As a result, the older lady asked Dr UN to do the needful by taking responsibility because she did not want the issue reaching the mother of the SHS girl.

While still defending himself, Dr UN said he was not responsible but the lady asked how then did the SHS lady have his number and also questioned why he honoured the lady's invitation.

The SHS lady, as the discussions were ongoing, started coughing and it appeared she was shedding tears.

Dr UN then admonished the older lady not to put fear into the SHS girl for her to pin the pregnancy on him because he was not responsible for it.

The video which is going viral was posted by the Instagram handle called I Am Akua Asaa with the caption: "It's alleged Dr. UN has.... an SHS girl, watch what he said when he was confronted by the girl's elderly sister."

