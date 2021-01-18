My wife left me because of Sarkodie - Dr. UN tearfully narrates in sad video

Kwame Fordjour, also known as Dr. UN, has said his wife has left him because of Sarkodie

Dr. UN said Sarkodie tarnished his image by calling him a fake man, making the wife leave

Fordjour said the wife left behind their daughter whom he is now taking care of

Dr. UN was all teary when he made his narration during an interview

Kwame Fordjour, popularly known as Dr. UN, has revealed that he has lost his wife following the controversies sparked by his fake UN Award scheme.

He said his wife has left him painfully after he was branded a fake man by Sarkodie and others in the public.

Dr. UN said he was shocked to learn that Sarkodie and his cohorts were going every length to tarnish his image and create problems in his relationship.

The wife left him with their two-year-old daughter for him to care for, and this Dr. UN has said he will do to expectation.

He added that human beings are bad and full of wicked intentions, stressing that he does not understand why someone must go all out to destroy his lovely relationship which he cherished so much.

Reaction

His narration has attracted some comments from fans.

Jonas, for instance, wondered why people are still entertaining Dr. UN, calling him a “joker”:

jonasjoey828: “Buh u guys are still entertaining this joker again?”

Cartter did not want to pay attention to Dr. UN:

cartterfield: “Masa masa fior kc let us think wate.”

Background

Meanwhile, Dr. UN became popular when he selected top Ghanaian celebrities and personalities and gave them fake awards in the name of the United Nations (UN).

They included Sarkodie, D-Black, Berla Mundi, and a tall list of others published earlier by YEN.com.gh.

YEN.com.gh also published a video of Sarkodie walking with pride back to his table after collecting his award at the event.

