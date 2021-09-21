Kumawood star Kwadwo Nkansah 'Lil Win's' fourth son has turned a year older today

The actor has taken to social media to show off the handsome little boy in a new photo

Accompanying the photo was a heartwarming message of love from the father to his boy

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Kumawood actor and musician Kwadwo Nkansah, popularly known as Lil Win, is known to have four strong sons.

The last of the actor's sons, Stephen Adom Kyei Duah, has turned a year older today, September 21, 2021.

In celebration of the boy's birthday, Lil Win has decided to flaunt him in a new photo on social media.

Lil Win's 4th son Stephen is celebrating his birthday Photo source: @officiallilwin

Source: Instagram

The photo shows the little Stephen dressed in a white-coloured kaftan with a brown pair of leather sandals to match.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Sharing the photo, Lil Win wished his son a health life while also expressing his love for the boy whom he described as precious.

"A happy and healthy birthday to my dear son; Stephen Adom Kyei Duah , Hope your day is as wonderful as you are.

"We may not be perfect parents but we are lucky to have a perfect son. Happy birthday son!

"Happy birthday my precious son! You are loved, today, tomorrow and always ," his caption read.

Reactions from fans

Lil Win's post has got many of his followers to join him in celebrating Stephen's birthday.

everlasting_gunstar said:

"Happy birthday ❤️ Lil baby."

ayeh9613 said:

"Happy birthday dear more grace."

second_chance_hair_clinic said;

"Adom happy new age son."

Birthday with Kwame Nkrumah

Lil Win's son has the honour of sharing the same birthday as Ghana's first president, Dr Kwame Nkrumah.

Dr Nkrumah was born at Nkroful in the Western Region in 1909 and would have been 112 years old today which also happens to be a public holiday celebrated in his honour every year.

Mahama's son Sharaf celebrates 24th birthday with family dinner

Meanwhile, the little boy is not the only son of a famous Ghanaian who is celebrating his birthday today. Former President John Mahama son's Sharaf has turned 24 years.

The former president and his wife, Lordina, joined Sharaf to celebrate at a family dinner

A video and photo have popped up showing scenes from the simple celebration for Sharaf

Source: Yen