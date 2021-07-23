A young Nigerian lady, Akomolafe Oluwabunmi, has inspired people with her success story after bagging first class

The brilliant graduate appreciated God and her reading partner in school for making it all possible for her

Many people congratulated the lady and were amazed at how she kept a good record throughout her undergraduate days

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

A young lady, Akomolafe Oluwabunmi, has gone online to share her success story after she bagged a first-class degree from LAUTECH.

The lady on her LinkedIn page revealed that her first-semester result was 4.13/5.0. Oluwabunmi stated that when she saw it, she knew she could do better.

Many people celebrated the lady. Photo source: LinkedIn/Akomolafe Oluwabunmi

Source: UGC

They made it possible for me

The brilliant student said that her success in school was made possible by the knowledge she gathered from people and her personal development.

Despite finishing with a degree in electronic and electrical engineering, the lady hopes to read communication and signal processing for her doctorate degree.

Above all, Oluwabunmi said that the spirit of God helped her greatly. She also appreciated her reading partner, Tejumade.

Greater heights

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions to her story below:

Tunde Olabiyisi said:

"Congratulations to you Olúwabunmi. I wish more success in your future endeavors."

Solomon Tarosi said:

"Congratulations Akomolafe Oluwabunmi. All the best!"

Ifeoluwa Opalana said:

"Congratulations dear Greater heights in Jesus name."

Oludayo Sokunbi said:

"Congrats Akomolafe Oluwabunmi. I finished from the same department, school and class of degree some years ago."

Another first-class graduate

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a young Nigerian lady, Paula-Peace James-Okoro, celebrated her success as she finished Covenant University with a 4.98/5.0 CGPA.

Bagging a first-class in Biochemistry, the lady thanked God for making her an overcomer through her study period in the institution.

Sharing how very grateful she is about it all, the lady said that bagging a degree is the beginning of the many things to come.

Source: Yen