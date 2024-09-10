What happened to Josh Harris from Deadliest Catch? The star's untold story

Deadliest Catch is a famous American reality television series on the Discovery Channel. The show follows crab fishermen aboard fishing vessels in the Bering Sea. If you have been following the show, you might have noticed that Josh, a once prominent figure, is no longer on the show. But why did he suddenly leave? Discover Josh Harris from Deadliest Catch's untold story.

Josh Harris from Deadliest Catch has been absent from the recent seasons of the reality TV show. Fans of the series have been left wondering what happened to the star, and there are many theories surrounding his disappearance.

Josh Harris' profile summary

Full name Joshua Grant Harris Gender Male Date of birth 18 March 1983 Age 41 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth Seattle, Washington, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'10" Height in centimetres 178 Weight in pounds 165 Weight in kilograms 75 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Mother Mary Harris Father Phill Harris Siblings One Relationship status Dating Partner Jenna Bulis Children One Profession Fisherman, television personality Net worth $800,000–$1 million

What happened to Josh Harris from Deadliest Catch?

The former television personality lost his position as a cast member on the show, with his last appearance being on season 18, episode 19, in 2022. Radar Online first reported that Discovery Channel had decided to remove the star from Deadliest Catch following a report that revealed Josh's criminal past.

According to The Sun, in 1998, Josh was arrested and found guilty of sexually assaulting a four-year-old girl when he was 16 years old. Discovery Channel cut ties with the star after the case resurfaced in 2022 and made its rounds online.

Per Radar Online, a Discovery Channel released a statement on the issue. They said:

We've been made aware of this issue. Josh will not appear in future episodes of this series.

Josh Harris from Deadliest Catch's net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, TV Star Bio and Nicki Swift, his alleged net worth ranges between $800,000 and $1 million. He has accumulated his wealth from a career in reality television and fishing ventures. However, his expulsion from the show Deadliest Catch in 2022 negatively impacted his net worth.

Josh Harris from Deadliest Catch's wife

Is Josh Harris married? As of this writing, the former Deadliest Catch star is reportedly unmarried. However, Josh was in a long-term relationship with his girlfriend, Jenna Bulis, with whom he has a daughter.

Their daughter, Kinsley Ella Harris, was born in 2013. Josh's spouse also has another daughter, Kayla Granese, from a previous relationship.

In 2020, Harris discussed parenting during an interview with TVShowsAce. Responding to a question about how her daughter is doing, he said:

Fantastic. She's seven going on 30. She has me wrapped around her little finger. Yes. She's a really good manipulator. way too smart, at seven years old. I remember I was kicking cans around the road and stuff and she is watching documentaries and how to operate on dogs and cats.

What happened to the Cornelia Marie?

The Cornelia Marie, a fishing vessel, disappeared from the show Deadliest Catch because of its captain's (Josh Harris) legal troubles. The ship's last appearance was in season 18.

Who owns the Cornelia Marie now?

According to TV Insider, Taylor Jensen is now the co-owner of the fishing vessel alongside Roger Thomas, Kari Toivola and Jake Albinio. Jensen appeared on the TV show for 22 episodes from 2018 to 2022 and took to social media on 17 June 2024 to announce that he was now co-owner of the Cornelia Marie. He wrote in the Instagram post:

First shipyard as partners in this big blue piece of steel #Bristolbaybound.

What percentage of the Cornelia Marie does Josh own?

Josh's ownership of the ship is unknown, as the boat has new owners. In 2022, Who Own reported that Josh had 40 percent ownership of the fishing vessel.

FAQs

What happened to Josh Harris? The former television personality lost his position on the Discovery Channel hit series after his past criminal record surfaced online. Why was the Cornelia Marie removed from Deadliest Catch? Discovery Channel dropped the vessel and the crew after Josh Harris' guilty plea record for sexual misconduct emerged in 2022. Is Josh from Deadliest Catch in jail? He is not in jail. For his 1998 offence, Josh served 30 days of confinement on each charge, 24 months of supervision, 150 hours of community service, and completed a 24-month sex offender program. Did Cornelia Marie Captain Casey die? As of this writing, there has been no news of Cornelia Marie Captain Casey's death. Why is Jake Anderson not on Deadliest Catch? Jake is still on Deadliest Catch, but not as a captain. He lost his boat, the Saga, after authorities repossessed it due to legal troubles. Why did Andy Hillstrand leave Deadliest Catch? He reportedly fell out with the show's production team after a failed spinoff titled Hillstranded.

Josh Harris from Deadliest Catch left the show after dark secrets from his past came to light. His sudden disappearance left fans with more questions than answers, particularly concerning the fate of the Cornelia Marie and the Harris family.

