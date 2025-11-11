Mankranso NSMQ Team Rewarded by the Chief of Kunsu and His Wife Mercy Asiedu for Semi-Final Feat
- The Mankranso SHS contestants of the 2025 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) have been rewarded by the Chief of Kunsu and his wife
- A video showed Nana Agyemang Badu Duah and his wife, Mercy Asiedu,, presenting a cash prize to the contestants who excelled in the competition
- Social media users who saw the video commended the school, Nana Agyemang Badu Duah, and Mercy Asiedu for the gesture
Nana Agyemang Badu Duah, the Chief of Kunsu Traditional Area in the Ahafo Ano South District of the Ashanti Region, has honoured the 2025 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) contestants from Mankranso Senior High School (SHS).
This comes in the wake of their exploits in the competition, where they made it to the semi-finals of the quiz.
In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of @meyeasanteni, Nana Agyemang Badu Duah, together with his wife, the famed Ghanaian actress Mercy Asiedu, in an address to the gathering, expressed joy over the achievements of the Mankranso NSMQ team.
He spoke about how proud he was to know that the students excelled in the competition and made it to the semi-finals.
In a show of support for the brilliant young students, Blessed Oforiwaa Nsiah, Augustine Manu Neyare, and Herbert Abugbilla Adelwin, Nana Agyemang Badu Duah presented an amount of GH¢10,000 to them for excelling in the competition.
He also awarded the teachers and expressed hope that students in the traditional area would continue to achieve great things.
Mankranso NSMQ team receives a warm welcome
Blessed Oforiwaa Nsiah, Augustine Manu Neyare, and Herbert Abugbilla Adelwin have risen to instant fame following a trending video that showed the reception they received upon returning to school after the NSMQ.
On arrival, students stood outside cheering the three contestants, while nearby residents joined in the celebration.
The trio stood in a car and waved at the crowd by the roadside. Several motorbikes joined the convoy in celebration. At the time of writing this report, the video had garnered over 700 likes and 19 comments.
Watch the video below:
Peeps commends Mercy Asiedu and husband
Social media users praised Mercy Asiedu and her husband for their benevolent gesture.
yeboaheric28 commented:
"Thank you, Nana."
Maame Pokuah wrote:
"Piaww Nana, God bless you."
sky official added:
"Thank you, Nana."
Mankranso SHS NSMQ star receives scholarship
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Blessed Oforiwaa Nsiah, a contestant from Mankranso SHS, was awarded a $40,000 scholarship.
The scholarship will enable the brilliant young student to study at one of Ghana's top universities, the Academic City University.
It includes free tuition, accommodation, stipends, and educational materials.
The finale of the 2025 National Science and Maths Quiz was held on Thursday, November 6, 2025.
