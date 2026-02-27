The head of Daddy Lumba's family, Kofi Owusu, popularly known as Abusuapanin Tupac, has shared the location of the late musician's final resting place.

Daddy Lumba's Family Saga: Abusuapanin Tupac Shares Location of Late Singer's Final Resting Place

The late Ghanaian highlife music icon's family has been embroiled in a highly publicised dispute since his untimely death, which has caused heavy division between his two widows and relatives, including Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu

Daddy Lumba's death and family dispute

Ghanaian highlife legend Charles Kwadwo Fosuh, popularly known as Daddy Lumba, passed away on July 26, 2025, at the age of 60.

He was survived by two wives, Akosua Serwaa, whom he married traditionally in 1991 in Ghana and under German civil law in 2004, and Priscilla Ofori Atta, also known as Odo Broni.

Daddy Lumba's funeral service was held at the Heroes Park near the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi, Ashanti Region, on December 13, 2025.

After his death, a fierce battle broke out between his two wives over who should be recognised as his legitimate spouse.

Akosua Serwaa, whom he married in the 1990s, filed a case at the Kumasi High Court, seeking to be declared his sole legal spouse.

In her filing, she argued that they were married under German civil law, invalidating any customary marriage arrangement he may have with Odo Broni.

After a tense legal battle, the Kumasi High Court, overseen by Justice Dorinda Smith Arthur, ruled against her for failing to prove the authenticity of her German marriage certificate.

Akosua Serwaa, with the support of her sister-in-law Ernestina Fosuh, Papa Shee, and other members of Daddy Lumba's immediate family, has filed an appeal to overturn the judge's decision.

They also declined to attend the late musician's burial service on Saturday, December 13, 2026, due to several disagreements with the Abusuapanin.

Meanwhile, some family members of the late Daddy Lumba, including his children, younger sister Faustina Fosu, Abusuapanin Victor Kofi Owusu Banahene, and second wife Odo Broni, were present to bid farewell to the late singer.

Abusuapanin Tupac faces impeachment from family

On Wednesday, February 25, 2026, the musician's extended family held a meeting at Parkoso, where the main agenda was discussing their family head's conduct amid a push to oust him.

The controversial family head was not present at this particular meeting.

According to them, Abusuapanin Tupac didn't follow due process before, during, and after the burial ceremony of Daddy Lumba.

They threw three questions at him, asking:

“Where was Daddy Lumba buried? Who is taking his place since he is no more? And when is he coming to give an account of the funeral rite he organised for the singer?”

They further indicated that they planned on removing Abusuapanin Tupac from his post as the family head but have given him the benefit of the doubt in the meantime.

According to the family, he has two weeks to appear before them and answer the questions, or they will overthrow him.

Abusuapanin Tupac shares Daddy Lumba's resting place

In an interview with Ezra TV on Thursday, February 26, 2026, Abusuapanin Tupac dismissed his family's attempt to remove him from his position.

He claimed that the individuals calling for his removal were not family members and were not present when he accounted for the expenses incurred after Daddy Lumba's funeral.

The family head noted that his relatives were present for the meeting regarding the money spent on the funeral.

Abusuapanin Tupac also questioned why some family members wanted to know the location of the late musician's resting place after declining to attend his funeral in Kumasi.

He appeared to confirm Afia Schwarzenegger's claim that Daddy Lumba was buried at his plush residence in East Legon, Accra, in accordance with his dying wish.

The family head claimed that the family members knew the location of the musician's burial site and were liars for not claiming to know about it.



