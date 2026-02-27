Staff and colleagues of Charles Amissah paid glowing tribute to him at his funeral service on February 27, 2026, at the Methodist Resurrection Church in Accra

Staff and colleagues of the late Charles Amissah delivered a heartfelt tribute at his funeral service held on February 27, 2026, at the Methodist Resurrection Church in Accra.

The 29-year-old engineer, who fell victim to a tragic hit-and-run incident, worked with Promasidor Company Limited at Kwame Nkrumah Circle in Accra before his death.

Colleagues of the late Ghanaian engineer Charles Amissah deliver a heartfelt tribute at his funeral service in Accra. Photo credit: Gossip24TV/TikTok

Reports indicate that Charles sustained critical injuries after he was struck by an unidentified driver, who fled the scene.

Bystanders rushed him to a nearby hospital for emergency care.

However, it was alleged that he was not immediately attended to, reportedly due to a lack of available beds at the facility.

His passing has left friends, family, and colleagues deeply saddened.

In an emotional tribute, his coworkers described him as a loving, cheerful, and dependable person who was always willing to lend a helping hand.

Loved ones gather at the Methodist Resurrection Church in Accra to celebrate the life of Charles Amissah. Photo credit: Channel1tvgh/Instagram

They fondly recalled how he would light up whenever they called him by his nickname, 'China man,' and praised his strong work ethic and dedication to his role.

The tribute read in part:

"On February 6, 2026, a day that will forever be marked in our calendars. Charles closed from work as he normally would. There was nothing to suggest it would be our last time seeing him. We expected him back the next day, ready as always to resume his duties with dedication.

"We looked forward to seeing him walk through those gates again; instead, we were met with heartbreaking news of his untimely passing. China man, why so soon?"

There was nothing to suggest it would be our last time seeing him. His passing is a profound loss to the Promasidor Ghana family. We have lost a friend and a promising team member."

Watch the emotional tribute in a trending video on TikTok:

Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital holds two accountable

Reports suggest that following the passing of the young man, management of the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital has interdicted two doctors and two nurses.

The medical personnel are accused of refusing to provide much-needed emergency care that could saved the life of the late Charles Amissah.

The development has since sparked widespread public reaction.

Many people are now questioning the value placed on human life within the healthcare system and calling for greater accountability.

Colleagues of Charles Amissah hold vigil

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that staff members of Promasidor Ghana had held a vigil in honour of the late Ghanaian engineer.

A deeply moving video showed Charles Amissah’s colleagues wearing black attire and standing on their workplace compound.

They sang, prayed, and paid tributes to their late workmate, who died after three hospitals reportedly were unwilling to treat him.

