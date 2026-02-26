Ghanaian financial advisor, Adnan Sanni Dangotey, said his Range Rover requires frequent repairs despite having owned it for a short period of time

He shared that he has been experiencing ongoing issues with the suspension, coolant system and brake sensors, even after replacing several parts

The financial advisor advised Ghanaians to choose strong and durable cars instead of going for luxury brands

Ghanaian financial advisor Adnan Sanni Dangotey has shared a candid review of his experience with owning a Range Rover, explaining why he would not recommend the luxury SUV to potential buyers.

Ghanaian financial advisor Adnan Sanni Dangotey regrets buying a Range Rover due to frequent mechanical issues. Image credit: Adnan Sanni Dangotey

Speaking from personal experience, Adnan shared that although the Range Rover is admired for its class, comfort and prestige, maintaining it has proven stressful and costly.

According to him, he has not owned the vehicle for a very long time, yet he has already had to replace and repair several parts.

“I don’t recommend this car,” he stated. “I have had it for a short time, but I have changed a lot of things already.”

He explained that he has visited the mechanic multiple times.

Adnan Sanni outlines problems with Range Rover

One of the major issues he mentioned was with the rear part of the vehicle, which was displaced and had to be repaired twice, yet the problem persists.

Beyond that, he disclosed that he has replaced the coolant sensor and even changed the coolant bottle, but the dashboard still occasionally shows a low coolant level warning.

The braking system has also been a concern.

Adnan Sanni said he changed the brake pads and even replaced the brake pad sensor, yet the system still displays a “change brake pads” alert.

For him, the issue is not that the car breaks down instantly, but that there is always something that needs fixing.

“This car will not break down immediately,” he admitted. “But you will always have to go and change something.”

As a financial advisor, Adnan stressed that car ownership should align with one’s financial priorities.

He added that in Ghana’s road conditions, durability should be a top consideration.

“You need a car that is very strong,” he advised, emphasising the importance of reliability over luxury appeal.

Reactions to financial advisor's Range Rover regrets

His comments have sparked conversations online, especially among young professionals who aspire to own high-end vehicles.

While the Range Rover remains a symbol of success for many, Adnan’s experience serves as a reminder that maintenance costs and frequent repairs can outweigh the glamour.

For him, strength, durability and peace of mind matter more than brand name.

Jeffery Soble commented:

"You haven't reached the part where your mechanic will call another mechanic, so wait"

Range Rover commented:

"Never owned a car before, talk more of a Range Rover, but I just want to know if it's a general Range Rover issue, or it's peculiar to the one you got. Cus I know some cars generally are not good, while others too may be problematic to very few owners."

Enock Afedzi commented:

"Nobody buys this in Canada, brand new, we lease it for 2yrs then straight to the dealership 😁😁."

Ghana First commented:

"Don’t buy used cars, they are literally more expensive and inefficient."

Rock_of_aegis commented:

"I highly recommend a Range Rover Sport, just get the V8 engine and thank me later."

