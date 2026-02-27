As Erling Haaland dominates the headlines, Antoine Semenyo quietly secures third on the Premier League 2025/26 top scorers chart

The Ghanaian forward scores consistently and also contributes a good number of assists, making him a key playmaker for Man City

With 55% shot accuracy and 21% conversion, Semenyo is one of the most efficient finishers in the Premier League this season

While Erling Haaland continues to dominate headlines with his relentless goal-scoring for Manchester City, another City forward, Antoine Semenyo, is quietly making waves in the 2025/26 Premier League season.

The Ghanaian, currently third on the top scorers chart with 13 goals, has become an indispensable asset for Pep Guardiola’s side, blending consistency with creativity in front of goal.

Antoine Semenyo shines in the EPL

Semenyo’s 13 goals in 26 appearances put him on par with Chelsea’s Joao Pedro, both averaging a goal every 180 minutes, as BBC stats indicate.

Unlike some of his peers, the ex-Bournemouth man also contributes with 4 assists, highlighting his dual threat as a scorer and playmaker. His goal-per-90 rate of 0.5 demonstrates that he scores once every two full games, making him a reliable option in high-pressure matches.

According to the BBC, although Erling Haaland sits atop the chart with 22 goals and a remarkable 0.88 goals per 90 minutes, Semenyo’s efficiency is impressive in its own right.

He takes a total of 62 shots with a 21% conversion rate and an outstanding 55% shot accuracy, meaning more than half of his attempts find the target, a key metric that underlines his quality finishing.

Comparatively, Haaland’s 23% conversion and 50% accuracy show that Semenyo is slightly more precise with fewer chances, an encouraging sign for City fans.

Igor Thiago's impressive 2025/26 season

Looking at other forwards in the Premier League, Brentford’s Igor Thiago leads the chasing pack with 17 goals, albeit with only 1 assist, and Liverpool’s Hugo Ekitiké has netted 10 goals in 24 games with a goal every 161 minutes.

Arsenal’s Vencel Gyökeres and Leeds’ Dominic Calvert-Lewin also reach double digits, but Semenyo’s combination of scoring and assisting gives him a unique edge.

2025/26 Premier League top scorers chart

Erling Haaland – Man City – 22 goals Igor Thiago – Brentford – 17 goals Antoine Semenyo – Man City – 13 goals João Pedro – Chelsea – 11 goals Hugo Ekitiké – Liverpool – 10 goals Dominic Calvert-Lewin – Leeds – 10 goals Vencel Gyökeres – Arsenal – 10 goals Bruno Guimarães – Newcastle – 9 goals Bryan Mbeumo – Man Utd – 9 goals Danny Welbeck – Brighton – 9 goals

As the Premier League heads into its business end, with Arsenal and Manchester City as the main title contenders, eyes will also be on Antoine Semenyo to see if he can close the gap on Haaland and Thiago.

Semenyo poised for World Cup

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Antoine Semenyo is part of some five Black Stars players who seem untouchable as Otto Addo prepares his Ghana squad for the 2026 World Cup.

The list also featured some popular names, with the Ghana national team player selection process expected to be keen.

