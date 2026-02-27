President John Dramani Mahama delivered the 2026 State of the Nation Address, highlighting key sectors in the economy

He reaffirmed his commitment to fighting corruption, noting that EOCO has recovered over GH¢600 million and investigated 462 cases

Mahama also urged patience and adherence to due process, stressing that justice must follow proper legal procedures to ensure only the guilty are punished

President John Dramani Mahama delivered the 2026 State of the Nation Address (SONA) on Friday, February 27, 2026, at the Parliament of Ghana.

During his speech, the president touched on key sectors of the Ghanaian socio-economic sphere, highlighting the economy, education, health, energy, job creation, infrastructure, and governance.

On corruption, the President reiterated his commitment to fight the canker, adding that it will not be tolerated under his watch.

He disclosed that, as of December 2025, the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) had recovered more than GH¢600 million.

He added that EOCO had investigated 462 cases, with 15 currently under prosecution, and dismantled transnational car-jacking syndicates, recovering 29 luxury vehicles.

President Mahama further said that the Attorney General's office will use both criminal prosecution and non-conviction-based asset recovery mechanisms to recover and return all stolen public resources to the state.

"Mr Speaker, the Government remains resolute that corruption will not be tolerated, regardless of status or political affiliation. The Attorney General’s Office will continue to use both criminal prosecution and non-conviction-based asset recovery mechanisms to ensure that stolen public resources are returned for national development," he said.

Mahama urges calm amid demands for accountability

The president said he appreciates that the majority of Ghanaians are impatient to see individuals perceived to have abused their trust in public office held to account.

However, he said, due process must be followed in the quest for accountability in order not to abuse state powers.

"On 7th January 2025, I swore before the people of Ghana to uphold the 1992 Constitution. I may be as impatient as everyone else to see justice done, but painstaking investigations must be conducted, dockets must be prepared, charges must be filed, and the accused must have their day in court, including appealing even the smallest points of law to higher courts," he stated.

"This process is necessary to protect us all against abuse or ill-treatment of citizens and to ensure that only those guilty of offences against the state are punished," he added.

Reactions to Mahama's comment on corruption fight

Ghanaians on social media have reacted to President Mahama's comments on his government's efforts to fight corruption.

President John Mahama says Ghana has made significant economic gains after prudent economic management in 2025. Credit: John Dramani Mahama

Mahama declares Ghana's economy ready for business

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that President John Mahama declared Ghana's economic gains in his 2026 State of the Nation Address in Parliament.

The president noted as an example that Ghana's GDP is projected to reach $133 billion, marking an 86% increase.

He said his administration inherited a country which was constrained by an IMF programme after it defaulted on its debts.

